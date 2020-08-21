High-Protein Breakfast: Here're 4 Of The Best Oats Options To Kick-Start Your Day

Health benefits of oats need no separate introduction! It is loaded with protein, minerals, fibre and several essential nutrients that lay the foundation stone for a fit mind and body. Hence, a bowl of oats makes a healthy breakfast choice for many. This cereal is commonly eaten as oatmeal or rolled oats and has several healthy recipes to its credits. Some popular oats-based breakfast recipes include porridge, cheela, pancake and more. All these dishes are easy, fuss-free and help you put together a quick meal in the time-pressed mornings. Hence, we all love to keep a stash of oats in our kitchen pantry, for whenever we need them. Read on.





Here're 4 Oats Options For You:

Quaker Oats

This packet of Quacker Oats comes in a 'mega-value pack' (with 500 gram extra) and can help you prepare a yummy bowl of porridge in just a few minutes.





DiSano Oats

DiSano oats is made of 100 percent wholegrain oats and is ideal to include in your oats cheela or oats idli recipes. It is also dubbed to a good choice for the ones looking for gluten-free options for their everyday meal.





Saffola Masala Oats

If you are looking for a quick-fix for your hunger pangs, then Saffola Masala Oats is the right option for you! This ready-to-eat packet includes spicy masala and the goodness of wholegrain oats and vegetables. All you need to do is- boil some Saffola Masla Oats in water and prepare yourself a hearty and wholesome meal in a jiffy.





Slurrp Farm Organic Cereal

Kids-special meal, this box of oats by Slurrp includes no added sugar or preservatives. You can also add it the regular flour to give a healthy-spin to your chapatti or bread.



















