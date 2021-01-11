How To Make Dakkhani Misal - The Hot And Spicy Sprouts Curry From Kolhapur

Misal Pav is a popular Maharashtrian delicacy

Highlights Maharashtrian cuisine is known for its richness

Misal is a popular Maharashtrian curry

Misal is also high in protein

If you are a fan of Maharashtrian food, you would have probably observed that the cuisine thrives on the genius use of spices. The rich colour of most curries have also played its own sweet role in fascinating foodies from all corners of the country. The pattern persists in most curries coming from the Deccan plateau. One of the most popular curries hailing from this region has to be the misal. The hugely popular curry has been experimented with in many ways, and this Dakkhani misal is one fiery rendition that has blown us over for its flavour, texture and richness.





(Also Read: Maharashtra's Favourite Misal Pav With A Tandoori Twist, Watch How To Make This Fiery Dish At Home)





For the uninitiated, misal is a curry made with moth bean sprouts also known as matki. Also known as Turkish gram or dew bean, moth beans are a treasure of antioxidants and plant-based protein. It is grown in arid and semi-arid regions. Sprouting is actually one of the best ways to consume legumes. According to various nutritionists, it is easier for assimilation of nutrients. Sources of quality plant-based protein are rare, and sprouted moth beans are enriched with it. Protein helps build muscles, aid weight-loss and is essential for good hair, skin and nails too. No wonder, it is also called the building block of life.

(Also Read: Pav, the Staple Bread of Mumbai: Pair it with Keema, Vada, Misal and More)





Sprouting moth beans is actually quite an easy task. Follow these easy steps:





1. Wash the beans thoroughly and soak them in enough water. Cover with lid, keep it aside for 3-6 hours.

2. Drain and tie it in a muslin cloth. Bring all the edges of the cloth together and keep it upside down in a deep bowl.

3. Keep it in a safe warm place. Keep dabbing it with water from time to time until sprouting happens.





Misal is made with matki sprouts





Dakkhani Misal Recipe





For this sprouts curry, you need to keep all the spices ready in one place. You would also need to cook the sprouts in pressure cooker so that they soften a bit. For the masalas saute all the spices (turmeric, cumin seeds, mustard seeds, red chilli powder, coriander powder, garam masala, curry leaves and oil) on low flame. Then add in the special masala paste, and cook till the oil separates. Add the matki sprouts , cook till mixed well, add water to mix the consistency. Cook for 10 minutes or so. Serve your misal hot with namkeen, chopped onions and coriander leaves. Serve with pav.





Promoted

You can get the full step-by-step recipe of Dakkhani Misal here.





If you also have some interesting Maharashtrian recipes, do share them with us in the comment section below.







