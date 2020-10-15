High Protein Diet: How To Make Matar Upma For Weight Loss

Green peas are rich in fibre and protein.

There is something about south Indian cuisine that pulls us every time we want something light and comforting after a long day. Be it the fluffy idlis, comforting sambar or the yummy stuffed dosas, south Indian food makes for one of the best options for breakfast lunch or dinner on any given day. Upma is one such south Indian delight that we can simply never get enough of. Typically made of food grains soaked in water, curry leaves and seasoned with salt, upma bursts with flavours hence enjoys a huge fan following. From vermicelli and rava to bread upma, the humble south Indian breakfast has taken over the world with its simple preparation and fulfilling nature.





But did you know that you could turn a simple dish of upma into a high-protein one with a twist of few ingredients? Green Peas (matar), for instance, is a versatile vegetable that comes brimming with multiple health benefits. The green edible pods are low on calories and are packed with essential vitamins and antioxidants like vitamin K, C, folate, manganese, protein and fibre. Green pea is also said to be beneficial for those with diabetes. Its rich fibre content is crucial for regulating blood sugar levels and blood pressure since it takes longer to digest in the body, releasing blood sugar slowly and preventing any spikes. The rich protein and fibre content also induced a feeling of satiety for a long time, revving up weight loss. Don't you think these might be enough reasons to throw in some matar in your next bowl of upma to make it a nutritious one?

This matar upma recipe has lightly roasted semolina cooked in crackling mustard seeds, curry leaves, onion, green chillies and green peas. Garnished with boiled green peas, coriander and curry leaves, this matar upma looks simply scrumptious!





Peas are essentially a winter veggie but are available all year round now in the frozen form. With winters just around the corner now, one can find fresh matar in the market soon.





Try this easy protein-rich upma recipe at home for your next breakfast and share your experience with us in the comments section below.







