This Paneer And Carrot Salad Is Our Favourite Way To Keep Winter Kilos At Bay

The nip in the air has encouraged a lot of us to pull out our winter clothing already. Cottons are thing of past now, we are looking to keep our body warm with cozy woolens . But is that enough? To truly take care of your body you need to make some amends to your diet too. Eating seasonal is key for good health, and when the vegetables around are so delicious, we don't mind the idea either. Did you know, so many of these winter veggies could also do wonders for weight loss. Yes, you heard us, if you have been worrying about the winter weight you are most likely to put on, fret not, for we have a power salad that may help assist healthy weight-management this season.





Carrot-Paneer Salad For Weight Loss

Carrots, for instance, is an Indian winter staple. It is replete with many nutrients. A good source of Vitamin A, beta-carotene and vitamin C, carrots are incredible for your eyes, skin and immunity. They are also loaded with silicon, the beauty mineral that helps nourish your skin and nails. Carrots are also super effective in managing weight-loss. Packed with fibres, carrots help fill you up. When you feel full, you crave less and this in turn facilitates weight-loss.





Protein is another nutrient that plays a determining role in weight-loss. Protein takes a while to digest, because of which it gives you a feeling of fullness. Protein also helps regulates cravings and make you want binge less. It helps build muscle, the more muscle you have the less room there is for fat to accumulate. Paneer or cottage cheese is an incredible source of protein. Make sure the paneer is fresh, cow milk is said to have a good amount of protein, so try to ensure that your paneer is made of cow milk.





This salad also has shredded bits of romaine lettuce and walnuts for the extra crunch and flavor.





How to make carrot-paneer salad:





Ingredients





1 bowl of shredded carrots





1 small bowl of crumbled cottage cheese





1 small bowl of romaine lettuce, shredded (make sure you wash them well)





2 whole walnuts, chopped





For dressing:





1 tbsp olive oil





1 tsp Salt





1 tsp Black pepper





1 tsp Vinegar





1 tsp Honey





Method:





In a bowl, put carrots, lettuce and paneer. Add all ingredients of the dressing and mix well.











Have this salad on days you don't want to cook, or on days you are looking to eat light and healthy.







