This Egg-Tomato Salad Is The Ultimate 5-Minute Weight-Loss Recipe You Are Looking For

'Everybody is losing weight and so easily'-if this is what you have been thinking lately, then well, you can take solace in the fact that you are not alone. Weight loss is an overwhelming process, and when you start comparing your journey with others, you are only setting yourself up for disappointment. It is nice to have certain goals, but it is also important to understand that you need to give ample time to meet those goals. If you are trying for sustainable weight loss, it is best that you save yourself from the countless fad diets that are in rage and shift your focus on something that actually works for your body. Eat to nourish yourself. If you practice mindful eating, you will find plenty of resourceful fruits and vegetables around you. Something as simple as tomatoes and eggs could come in super handy if you know how to put them to best use.





Eggs are a tremendous source of protein

Tomatoes and eggs, both come with a non-complicated, fuss-free reputation. It hardly takes minutes to boil eggs, and tomatoes can be tucked in raw. There many recipes that could combine both and reduce the time you spend in kitchen to half (or even less). Here, we have one such recipe that will blow your mind for a number of reasons. It is salad, but it never feels plain of boring, thanks to the pungent flavours of tomato and garlic. The boldness of onions and black pepper further make this salad worth all the effort.





The boiled eggs give this a wholesome appeal. Boiled eggs are an incredible source of protein. Eggs, for that matter, are called the best bio-available source of protein. In other words, it is very easy for your body to assimilate protein from eggs. Protein helps build muscle, while keeping you full so that you do not find yourself snacking again. If you feel full, you would eat in a controlled manner and reduce your chances of weight gain.





Both tomato and garlic work wonders for your skin

Here's a super quick recipe of our egg-tomato salad. If you are a vegetarian, you could replace eggs with paneer.





Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below. Don't forget to share the pictures.









