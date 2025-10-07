With the festive season underway and Diwali approaching soon, many of us are searching for quick yet healthy ways to lose weight and fit into our favourite festive outfits. Instead of turning to extreme detoxes or crash diets, a nutritionist has shared a real, sustainable plan that helped her lose 7 kgs in just 21 days - while keeping her energy high and skin glowing. In an Instagram post, nutritionist and weight loss expert Richa Gangani revealed her 18-10-8-4-1 Method - a step-by-step routine that blends intermittent fasting, hydration, movement, protein, and sleep. Here's everything you need to know about her 21-day transformation plan - and how you can try it safely before the festive season.





Also Read: Vidya Balan Reveals The Secret Behind Drastic Weight Loss - How This Particular Diet Helped

What Is The 18-10-8-4-1 Weight Loss Method?

The method focuses on five key pillars - Intermittent Fasting (18), Steps (10), Sleep (8), Water (4), and Protein (1). It's not a restrictive diet but a balanced lifestyle routine that promotes fat burning and hormonal balance.

1. 18 Hours Of Intermittent Fasting

The nutritionist swears by 18 hours of intermittent fasting, eating only between 11 AM and 5/6 PM. This approach gives your body time to repair and shift from using glucose to burning stored fat for energy.





She explains, "Intermittent fasting not only helps you lose weight but also clears your mind and boosts energy."

What Is Intermittent Fasting (IF)?

Intermittent fasting is a time-restricted eating pattern alternating between fasting and eating periods. Common styles include the 16:8 method (16 hours fast, 8 hours eat) and 18:6.

Benefits Of Intermittent Fasting For Weight Loss:

Promotes Fat Burning by encouraging ketosis

Improves Insulin Sensitivity for better blood sugar control

Reduces Inflammation & Bloating

Enhances Mental Clarity & Focus

Supports Anti-Ageing & Cellular Repair

Intermittent fasting is a popular method people follow for weight loss.

2. 10,000 Steps A Day

She insists on 10,000 steps daily - no excuses! Walking is a simple yet effective way to burn 500-700 calories a day while improving mood and digestion. If you can't do it all at once, break it up - walk after meals, park further away, or enjoy a morning stroll. Every step adds up and helps your body stay active all day.

3. 8 Hours Of Deep Sleep

Sleep is often the missing link in most weight loss plans. "Your body burns fat while you rest," she says. Lack of sleep disturbs hunger hormones like ghrelin and leptin, which can lead to overeating. Aim for 7-8 hours of uninterrupted sleep nightly. Create a calm environment - avoid screens before bed, dim lights, and enjoy a soothing herbal tea.

4. 4 Litres Of Water Daily

Hydration plays a major role in weight loss. The nutritionist recommends drinking 4 litres of water daily, along with anti-inflammatory teas such as ginger, turmeric, and green tea to reduce bloating and improve digestion.





If plain water feels boring, infuse it with mint, lemon, or cucumber slices for a refreshing twist.

5. 1 Gram Of Protein Per Kg Of Body Weight

Protein is crucial for fat loss and muscle preservation. Consume 1 gram of protein for every kilogram of body weight daily. If you weigh 60 kg, aim for 60 grams of protein per day from foods like eggs, lentils, paneer, tofu, fish, or Greek yoghurt. Protein keeps you full, boosts metabolism, and gives your body a toned look.

Start Your Morning Right: MCT Oil Tonic

To supercharge her mornings, she starts the day with MCT Oil Tonic - a healthy fat derived from coconuts that helps burn fat faster, improve focus, and increase energy.





She says, "My MCT oil tonic is the reason I glow so much and feel energised throughout the day."





Also Read: 8 Fermented Indian Drinks For Gut Health And Weight Loss







The 21-Day Transformation:





After following the 18-10-8-4-1 method for 21 days, she didn't just lose weight - she experienced:

Glowing, clearer skin

No more bloating or water retention

Improved digestion

Elevated energy levels

Sharper focus and mental clarity

Her results show that smart, consistent habits can completely reset your body - no harsh diets required.





Also Read: 5 Smart Changes To Make In Your Diet Chart For Weight Loss After 30

Other Quick Tips To Lose Weight Before Diwali

If you're preparing for the festive season, here are additional tips to accelerate your results safely:

Avoid Sugar & Refined Carbs: Skip sweets, white rice, and fried snacks. Choose jaggery, millets, or whole grains instead.

Add Fibre To Every Meal: Eat plenty of fruits, salads, and vegetables to stay fuller longer.

Cut Down On Salt: Reduces water retention and bloating.

Stay Active All Day: Use stairs, walk while talking, and move every hour.

Limit Alcohol & Sugary Drinks: They add empty calories and slow fat burning.

Don't Skip Meals (If Not Fasting): Eat balanced meals rich in protein and good fats.

Stay Consistent: Even small changes done daily can lead to visible results in three weeks.



With Diwali right around the corner, now's the perfect time to reset your lifestyle.