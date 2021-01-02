Jaggery is also known as gur in Hindi

Jaggery is packed with antioxidants

Gur is very good for weight-loss too

There is something about winter that widens our appetite for sweets and desserts of all kinds. It is a good thing that our own country boasts of so many winter specialities that we can never get bored of any. From gajar ka halwa to sheera to gur Sandesh, there are options aplenty. Most of these desserts are dense with calories, but then we are also wrapped in layers of sweaters to hide those extra kilos, so two extra ladoos here are absolutely okay, right? Not unless, you are trying to be in shape this year. Sometimes these ocassional binges become to frequent for your notice, and by the time you realise it, it is often too late.





Why Avoid Sugar?





Simply because it do not good to your body, refined sugar contribute to empty calories, i.e. calories that only contribute to weight-gain and no nutritional benefit. They are also responsible for inflammation, if studies are to be believed, which could make managing chronic diseases very difficult. If you do crave something 'meetha', you could think of switching to slightly healthier alternatives like jaggery.





Jaggery Benefits:

1. Jaggery is loaded with antioxidants that help keep you immune, and contributes to a fabulous skin

2. Jaggery is slightly warming in nature, this ideal for winters.





3. Jaggery is a natural body cleanser and excellent for liver





4. It also does wonders for your blood, it is said it acts as a blood purifier





5. Since kit is replete with iron, it is good to manage anemia.





6. It is also effective in soothing menstrual cramps.





This Ragi-coconut Ladoo, has the power of four superfoods, ragi, coconut, peanuts and jaggery. It is super easy to make at home, and an excellent and wholesome winter treat.





Jaggery is good alternative to refined sugar, but moderation is key





Remarkable Ragi





Ragi, or finger millet is gluten-free, high in protein, fibre, calcium and iron. Both protein and fibre are crucial for weight-loss as they help keep you satiated for long and thus prevent the need to over-indulge or binge. If you eat in control, you also gain less amount of weight.





Power Of Peanuts





Peanuts not only add crunch to this fabulous recipe but a whole of nutrition too. Did you know peanuts are one of the best sources of protein, and loaded with vital minerals, vitamins and heart-healthy benefits.





Peanuts are protein-rich healthy snacks that can aid weight loss

Coconut Benefits





Grated coconut is often added to Indian sweets to add some bulk and layer to the sweet. It has that perfect creamy flavour that acts as a balancing element. Coconut itself is a super healthy fruit. With a range of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, coconut is a favourite among fitness enthusiasts. It is also a very good source of fibre that helps induce satiety.





Here is the step-step-recipe of ragi coconut peanut ladoo. Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in comments below.







