Losing weight requires you to make mindful decisions every day. From the type of food you consume to how much physical activity you engage in, and even how many glasses of water you drink, all these factors demand your attention. It is essential to track these parameters not only at home but also when you're dining out at a restaurant. When dining out, many of us are unsure about what's healthy and what's not, especially when it comes to the drinks section. To help you out, we have some useful insights to share. Recently, nutritionist Ruchita Batra took to her official Instagram to share the five best non-alcohol drinks that you can order at a restaurant. Read on to find out.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Non-Alcoholic Drinks You Can Order At A Restaurant During Weight Loss:

1. Coconut Water

Coconut water can work wonders for our overall well-being. This liquid marvel is packed with essential nutrients and is also quite low in calories. According to the nutritionist, a glass of coconut water contains only about 50 calories, making it great for weight loss. Moreover, coconut water is also known to boost metabolism and promote digestion. Click here to learn some creative ways to sip on coconut water at home too.

2. Masala Lemonade

Lemonade is another great drink you can sip on during your weight loss journey. While at a restaurant, you can either opt for the classic version or the masala one. Masala lemonade is both healthy and delicious and will pair well with your meals. Avoid ordering sweet lemonade as it can lead to extra consumption of calories. Batra reveals that a glass of masala lemonade has only 30 calories.

3. Fresh Sugarcane Juice

If you're a fan of fresh juices, look out for sugarcane juice on the menu. Despite its sweetness, it is low in calories and can keep your weight in check. It is also high in dietary fibre, which means it'll keep you full for longer and prevent overeating. Wondering how many calories are there in a glass? Well, it's just 75 calories! However, ensure that the juice you're ordering is fresh and not packaged.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Cold Brew Coffee

Are you in the mood for some coffee? The best pick from the menu would be cold brew black coffee. This beverage has just about 5 calories, making it an excellent option for enjoying coffee minus the guilt. Cold brew black coffee doesn't contain any additional sweeteners or cream, giving it an edge over other varieties of coffee. So, make this smart swap if you wish to lose weight.

5. Sparkling Water With Lemon

Another non-alcoholic drink under 5 calories is sparkling water with a dash of lemon. It is light, refreshing, and is something you'll easily find on restaurant menus. It's a great option for those who struggle to drink plain water. The dash of lemon adds a nice flavour to the water, and you won't mind sipping it with your meal.

Now that you know about these non-alcoholic drinks, make a smart pick the next time you're dining out. Stay fit and healthy!