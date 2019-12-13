Make This High-Protein Ladoo At Home To Fight The Chill And Winter Weight Gain 

To sweeten the ladoo, the recipe uses jaggery in place of sugar.

Highlights Protein intake is crucial for sustainable weight loss diet

Protein helps regulate hunger hormone ghrelin

100 grams of flaxseeds contain 18 grams of protein according to USDA

Our most favourite season of the year is here. Come winters and we have our foodie list ready. Hot chocolate, gajar ka halwa, kesar doodh; there are so many delicacies that make winters worth the wait. But let's face it, most of these dishes are packed with calories and may not be the best idea for those looking to shed weight. There are plenty of desi ingredients that are used extensively in desi preparations, which are healthy too. Desi ghee and nuts are two such ingredients that define Indian winters for us. Ghee is a source of fat, but is considered to be a 'good' fat because it is replete with many nutrients. It is particularly consumed in more quantities in winters because it helps keep you warm and it's good for insulation.





Many north Indian households prepare a variety of ladoos during winters using seasonal ingredients like ghee, gondh, til (sesame), methi, and nuts. While these ladoos are a delight to bite into, they also pack a number of health benefits. Of course, one needs to be mindful of the portion as excess of anything is not a sustainable move. Here's a recipe of a 'winter' ladoo that is not only rich in flavours but also a good source of protein. To sweeten the ladoo, we have used jaggery in place of sugar. Sugar contains empty calories and results in weight gain. Jaggery, on the other hand, is considered to be a healthy alternative to sugar by many nutritionists.





High Protein Diet: Here's How To Make Almond, Flaxseed Ladoo At Home:

Ingredients:

½ cup of Almonds





¼ cup of Cashews





½ cup of Flaxseed powder





½ cup of Jaggery, powdered





¼ cup of Ghee











How to make Almong, Flaxseed Ladoo Recipe:

1. Take a blender, put the almonds in it and grind it well until it becomes a find powder. Take it out in a bowl.





2. Now take the blender and blend cashews. Take it out in a bowl.





3. In a mixing bowl, take powdered almonds, cashews, flaxseeds, and jaggery. Add the ghee on top and start kneading.





4. Start making few bite-sized balls with the mixture with the help of your hands.





5. Roll them firmly into ladoos; add ghee only if the ingredients are too dry, otherwise, make sure you do not add too much of ghee to the mix.











Your ladoos are ready. These power-packed ladoos are so filling that they may help prevent your urge to binge too often. Store the ladoos in an air-tight container. Make sure you do not pop in too many of these at a go, as we said portion control is very imperative.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



