Many of us believe that losing weight means giving up on snacking, but that's not true. In fact, the right snack at the right time can keep you energised and even help prevent overeating later. The key is to choose options that are light and nutritious, all without piling on the calories. Whether you're working from home, binge-watching your favourite show or simply need a quick pick-me-up, there are plenty of healthy choices just a few taps away. Thanks to online food delivery apps, you don't even have to step into the kitchen to stay on track with your fitness goals. From warm and comforting to light and crunchy, we've rounded up some of the best snacks you can enjoy guilt-free. The best part? Each one is under 100 calories.

Here Are 5 Weight Loss Snacks Under 100 Calories You Can Order Online:

1. Masala Sweet Corn

Masala sweet corn is always a great snack choice. Packed with flavour and surprisingly filling, a small serving typically stays under 100 calories, making it perfect for those watching their weight. Just be careful with the butter as adding too much can increase the calorie count. It's warm, comforting and easy to enjoy any time of the day.

2. Idli

Idli is one of the most loved dishes in India and it's easy to see why. Not only is it tasty but it's also light on calories. With just around 39-40 calories per piece, idli makes for a great snack when you're craving something light. Pair it with a bit of chutney or sambar and you have a simple, wholesome meal. You really cannot go wrong with it.

3. Chana Chaat

Love chaat? Then chana chaat is just what you need. Made with protein-rich chickpeas, fresh veggies and a squeeze of lemon, it offers a burst of flavour in every bite. It's light, tasty and usually under 100 calories, making it a smart addition to your weight loss plan. Craving some now? Go ahead and order it from your go-to online food delivery app.

4. Sprouts Salad

Sprouts salad is another great low-calorie snack worth trying. It's far more flavourful than your average salad and leaves you feeling like you've had a proper meal. The mix of moong sprouts with crunchy veggies adds both texture and taste. It's perfect for those looking to snack smart without compromising on flavour.

5. Cucumber Salad

Another salad you're likely to enjoy is cucumber salad. Cucumbers are naturally low in calories and high in water content, making this salad ideal for hot days or post-meal cravings. A touch of lime and salt adds just the right amount of flavour without weighing you down. Fresh and cooling, this one's a smart pick for mindful snacking.

Snacking doesn't have to derail your health goals. These low-cal options are quick, tasty and just a few taps away on your favourite online food delivery platform.





