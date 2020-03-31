Watch: 4 Potential Dangers Of Following Ketogenic Diet

Highlights Ketogenic diet restricts intake of carbs

Ketogenic diet is a high-fat and high protein diet

Excess animal protein may take a toll on kidneys

Everybody is talking about the ketogenic diet (or keto diet). The low-carb diet has become the talk of town and seems like it has found fans in many of our favourite celebrities too. Stars like Kim Kardashian and Huma Qureshi have often spoken about the diet and how it has impacted them. With fans, keto has also found its own share of detractors. There are many experts who are not convinced with the diet's approach. In a keto diet, you have to drastically cut down on your carbohydrate intake and thus train your body to rely on fats for energy, this way, you are able to burn more fat. While ketogenic diet has proved beneficial for many who are trying to lose weight or manage diabetes, but there are a few potential side-effects associated with the diet too that you must be aware of. Here are some of them.





