SEARCH
  • Weight Loss
  • Watch: 4 Potential Dangers Of Following Ketogenic Diet

Watch: 4 Potential Dangers Of Following Ketogenic Diet

While ketogenic diet has proved beneficial for many who are trying to lose weight or manage diabetes, but there are a few potential side-effects associated with the diet that you must be aware of. Here are some of them.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: March 31, 2020 17:14 IST

Reddit
 
Highlights
  • Ketogenic diet restricts intake of carbs
  • Ketogenic diet is a high-fat and high protein diet
  • Excess animal protein may take a toll on kidneys

Everybody is talking about the ketogenic diet (or keto diet). The low-carb diet has become the talk of town and seems like it has found fans in many of our favourite celebrities too. Stars like Kim Kardashian and Huma Qureshi have often spoken about the diet and how it has impacted them. With fans, keto has also found its own share of detractors. There are many experts who are not convinced with the diet's approach. In a keto diet, you have to drastically cut down on your carbohydrate intake and thus train your body to rely on fats for energy, this way, you are able to burn more fat. While ketogenic diet has proved beneficial for many who are trying to lose weight or manage diabetes, but there are a few potential side-effects associated with the diet too that you must be aware of. Here are some of them.

(Also Read: )

  • Following this diet may lead to 'keto flu'. Many people who follow the diet often cut down their carb intake to about 50g carbs per day, which could come as a shock to your body and trigger headaches, nausea, dizziness and constipation.
  • It may even take toll on your kidneys. By eating a lot of animal products, you may cause a lot of stress to your kidneys. Excess amount of meat and animal products could lead to acidic urine and a higher risk of kidney stones.
  • It could cause digestive issues and changes in gut bacteria. Since you cannot take a lot of carbs, you end up taking less fibre, which could cause digestive woes and constipation.
  • If not followed properly, keto diet may even lead to more weight-gain. Many experts have doubted the sustainability of the diet.
     

Comments

(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Ketogenic DietKeto DietWeight Loss
High Protein Diet: This Unique Dal Ki Chutney Packs Goodness Of 4 Lentils! Tried It Yet?
High Protein Diet: This Unique Dal Ki Chutney Packs Goodness Of 4 Lentils! Tried It Yet?
High-Protein Diet: Make Restaurant-Style Soya Chaap Sticks At Home (Recipe Inside)
High-Protein Diet: Make Restaurant-Style Soya Chaap Sticks At Home (Recipe Inside)

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com