We all have tried losing weight at some point or the other. And let's agree - weight loss is not as easy as it seems. It is a time-taking journey that needs dedication, patience and right kind of lifestyle. Food has a major role to play in our weight loss journey. Right kind of diet, with every essential nutrient, helps accelerate the process. Speaking about healthy diet, we find some ingredients that include almost every essential nutrient and are considered superfoods. One such popular superfood option is aloe vera. Referred to as ghritakumari in Hindi, it has a rich nutrient-profile and is capable of curing a wide range of ailments. If you explore, you will find that aloe vera has been a part of traditional medical practice since eons. According Ayurvedic expert Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, "It provides complete nourishment to the body". And the best part is aloe vera can easily be grown in your garden for everyday use.





Also Read: 6 Amazing Benefits of Aloe Vera for Hair, Skin and Weight-Loss

Health Benefits Of Aloe Vera | How Aloe Vera Helps Lose Weight:

The leaves of this cactus-looking plant hold a gooey translucent gel that is extremely bitter to taste, but has unbelievable healing properties. This translucent gel is made up of around 96 percent water, some organic and inorganic compounds, vitamins A, B, C and E, and a type of protein which contains 18 of the 20 amino acids. Another essential nutrient found in aloe vera gel is a complex carbohydrate known as acemannan. All these essential nutrients help flush out toxins and promote metabolism, which further aid weight loss

According to Britt Brandon, the author of The Everything Guide to Aloe Vera for Health, "Aloe vera can improve the effectiveness of your diet and maximise your weight loss potential. With ample amount of nutrients, aloe vera not only promotes weight loss, but also improves body's absorption and utilisation of nutrients."





Also Read: Weight Loss: Have This Powerful Bedtime Drink To Shed Your Belly Fat Fast

How To Make Aloe Vera Juice For Weight Loss:

Today aloe vera is available in the market in various forms, but what remains the most popular option is aloe vera juice. Several studies from across the world have suggested time and again that aloe vera juice, if taken in the right amount, can be effective for weight loss. Considering this, we found you a recipe that helps you prepare the juice at home, that too from the very scratch. To make it yet healthier and tastier, we added lemon juice, honey, black salt and chaat masala to the drink.





Click here for Aloe Vera Sherbat Recipe.





Add this delicious drink to your diet regime and enjoy an overall healthy living. But always remember, moderation is the key.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



