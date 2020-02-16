Weight Loss Recipe: This 10 Minute Spinach Soup Is Sure To Be A Hit With Dieters

One of the most preferred ingredients in a soup is spinach

There is something about a big bowl of hot comforting soup that makes us forget all our day's woes. Soup has been our go-to favourite in sickness and in health. There are reasons aplenty why it is such a hit with dieters. It is filling; the high-liquid content of soups imparts a sense of satiety. If you feel full, you would not give in to cravings so easily and maintain a safe distance from all things fried and fattening. You can also be super creative with your soup preparation too and make it healthier. Think herbs, spices, fresh veggies, mushrooms and greens. Unlike juicing, you do not lose a whole lot of fibre in 'souping', and fibre is a crucial component of a weight-loss diet.





One of the most preferred ingredients in a soup is spinach. Spinach is rich in fibre; it is the perfect example of a 'good carb'. It does not get digested too soon, it stays in your system for a while, giving you the feeling of fullness. Spinach is also super low in calories and replete with nutrition. Spinach is a rich source of iron, magnesium, calcium, potassium, folate and vitamin A.





What sets this spinach soup apart is that it is super easy to make and requires bare minimum ingredients and time to put it together. Make sure you wash spinach well beforehand.





Here's how to make spinach soup at home -

Ingredients of Spinach Soup





1 cup of spinach

2 garlic pods

¼ onion, sliced

1 cup of vegetable stock

Salt and pepper to taste

½ teaspoon of butter

Recipe of Spinach Soup:





1. In a pan, slightly saute garlic and onion in butter.





2. Add spinach and saute for a minute.





3. Add the spinach with one glass of stock, cream, salt and pepper and blend on high speed.





4. Blend for a minute, until you achieve the desired consistency. If it is too thick, add more veg stock in the blender and blend again.





5. Take the soup out of the blender, serve with a squeeze of lime and garnish with coriander leaves.





Try making this soup and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below!







