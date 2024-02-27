Are you looking to shed some pounds and lead a healthier lifestyle? Well, you might want to start with your breakfast routine! Research has shown that the timing of your meals plays a crucial role, especially if weight loss is on your agenda. According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, skipping breakfast isn't just about missing a meal; it's associated with a cascade of unhealthy behaviours. It's linked to poorer diets, lower physical activity levels, and even higher metabolic risk, including issues like a higher BMI, larger waist circumference, and increased cholesterol and LDL levels. What's more, it's been linked to a higher risk of type 2 diabetes. So, what's the key takeaway here? Breakfast matters, and it matters when you have it.

What is the healthiest time to eat breakfast?

Let's break it down with insights from the experts:

Dietician Pavithra N Raj emphasizes that breakfast is all about breaking the fast, typically after 10 to 12 hours of overnight fasting. That means if you've had dinner by 8 PM, you're ready to break your fast by having breakfast around 8 AM. The body craves energy after the overnight fast, making breakfast the most crucial meal of the day. Aim to have your breakfast between 7 AM to 9 AM, or within two hours of waking up.

Echoing this sentiment, Dietician Kamal Yadav underlines the importance of a wholesome breakfast for healthy weight loss. The magic window? Within two hours of waking up. The sooner you fuel your body after waking up, the better it is for your metabolism. Breakfast kickstarts your day while curbing those mid-morning hunger pangs, keeping you on track with your weight loss goals.

Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra adds another layer of insight, recommending that breakfast ideally should be consumed within 30 minutes of waking up. It's essential to make it a balanced and wholesome meal. However, if your mornings are rushed and you can't sit down to a full breakfast spread immediately, opt for a quick fix like a piece of fruit, nuts, or a glass of milk. Within an hour or so, aim for a more substantial breakfast to fuel your day ahead.

What is the best breakfast to have?

Now, let's talk about what constitutes a weight-loss-friendly breakfast. High protein options take centre stage here. Why? Because they reduce the risk of fat accumulation and keep you feeling full throughout the day. But don't dismiss carbohydrates and fibre entirely- they're essential for providing the energy your body needs to tackle daily activities.





So, there you have the morning routine that could kickstart your weight loss journey. If you following intermittent fasting or any other specific diet, please check with your dietitian. Check out our best protein-rich breakfast recipes for weight loss.