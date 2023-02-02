Weight loss is difficult, but losing belly fat always looks like an impossible task. Even if we manage to lose weight everywhere else, that bulge around the tummy doesn't seem to budge. We all know that abdominal fat can be a cause of various health issues, including obesity, diabetes and heart ailments. Hence, it is important to trim the tummy fat but in a healthy way. A good, healthy diet can help fasten up the process. We have brought to you some expert tips that can help you achieve your weight loss goals easily.





Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, on her Instagram page, shared some effective diet tips to lose tummy fat. Take notes.





Here're 4 Diet Tips To Lose Belly Fat:

1. Eat Lots Of Fibre:

Fibre promotes satiety and improves digestion, which further leads to the processing of calories from food. Anjali Mukerjee suggests high-fibre foods like oat bran, wheat bran and jowar to be included in your diet. Here are more high-fibre foods you can pick for your weight loss diet.

2. Avoid Refined Carbs

Refined carbs can hamper hormone balance and make it difficult to lose weight. If you want to get rid of your belly fat, avoid foods with refined carbs, - like cakes, pizzas, white bread and white rice. Instead, opt for healthier carbs present in whole grains, oats, brown bread etc.

3. Cut Down On Carbs Post 40

Our ability to burn carbohydrates as fuel goes down as we age, especially after the age of 40. The nutritionist suggests reducing the consumption of all kinds of carbs - good and bad - by 40 per cent as soon as your turn 40.

4. Eat Small Meals

Eating less quantity of food creates a calorie deficit, which works well to burn calories, especially around the stomach area. Make it a point to eat smaller meals every 4 hours than eating large three meals a day.





With such small diet modifications, you can attack that stubborn belly fat and make your weight loss journey smoother. But remember to consult your doctor or nutritionist before making any drastic changes in your diet.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.