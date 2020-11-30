Winter Diet: This Kashmiri Methi Paneer Is An Clever Way To Sneak In Both Greens and Protein

Winter Weight Loss: Methi Chaman is excellent for this season

Whether or not you have fulfilled your life-long dream to visit Kashmir, you have all tried at least one Kashmiri dish. From Kashmiri dum aloo, to rogan josh to yakhni pulao- the list of popular Kashmiri dishes is endless. And just when you start finding a pattern or try to stereotype it, a dish comes and takes you by surprise for its unique qualities. On such dish is Methi chaman or Methi paneer, while Kashmiri cuisine does boast of rich and robust meat preparations, the extensive range of vegetarian dishes is also super fascinating.





Methi chaman is a toothsome blend of methi leaves or fenugreek leaves, fresh cubes of paneer and hot spices. The idea of eating seasonal and local food is gaining quite some momentum in the world of health and nutrition. As we brace ourselves for the winters that is upon us, it would be a good idea to explore and experiment with the winter greens like methi. Methi leaves have a slightly bitter taste, that goes excellently well with paneer. The choice of spices further elevates the taste of the dish.

What sets this dish apart is the softness of paneer, so make sure you only choose the freshest quality of paneer. Cut them in cubes, fry them golden brown. You can use ghee for more richness. Chef Niru Gupta also recommends soaking your paneer in milk to keep it soft.

To make the masala, make sure you chop the fenugreek leaves and wash them well to make sure it is rid of dirt and pest. It is recommended that in season, that you cook your greens or at least boil or gently sautee them- to make sure there is no risk of contamination. Strain the chopped leaves. Fry the leaves in a little bit of oil, season it with rest of the spices. Cook till it starts to leave a little bit of water, then add the paneer that you had just fried, bring it boil. Reduce the flame, cook till gravy thickens, garnish with nuts and raisins and serve hot.





