Winter Weight Loss: How To Make Keto Paneer Biryani (Recipe Video Inside)

Among all the diets that got popular in the last decade or so, ketogenic diet is definitely quite up there. The diet requires you to cut back on carbs, and use fats as your primary energy source. In absence of carbs, your body starts burning fat for energy, and that supposedly helps facilitate weight loss. Over the years, the diet has earned its fair share of critics as well but that somehow has not caused a dent to the diet's popularity. If you are on keto or are planning to hop on the bandwagon, it is always advisable that you consult and expert first; and while you are at it, take down some ideas too. Eating local, seasonal food is known to yield long-term benefits. This is why here's a recipe that is close to all our hearts and is made with ingredients we are all too familiar with. This keto paneer biryani recipe by food vlogger Jyoti Dalmia is a guilt-free treat and it is ridiculously easy to make too.





Here's what you need to do.





1. Combine some warm water with saffron strands, and keep it aside.

2. Take a big mixing bowl, add cut pieces of paneer, cauliflower, beans, red bellpepper and hung curd.

3. Now, add salt, red chilli powder, black pepper powder, cumin powder, garam masala, nutmeg powder, rose water, turmeric powder and marinate your paneer and veggies well.

4. After you are done mixing, keep it aside for ten minutes.

5. Heat a heavy bottom pan or an earthen pot, drop some ghee. Let the ghee melt.

6. Add cumin seeds, some finely chopped ginger, some green chillies and garlic. Sautee it a bit.

7. Add your marinated veggies and paneer to the pan. Just sautee it a bit, so that everything is coated well.

8. Cover the lid and cook for 5-7 minutes.

9. Now, add the cauli rice (chopped and grated cauliflower). Pat and level it.

10. Then add some cream, spread it out. Follow it up with saffron water, and fried onions, some coriander leaves and mint leaves, finish it up with ghee. Cover the pan or pot with aluminium foil

11. Let your biryani cook on low flame for 12-15 minutes.

12.Serve hot with raita.

Try the recipe at home and let us know how you liked it.







