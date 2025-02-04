Bollywood actress Tanishaa Mukerji opened up about her weight loss journey while shooting for Neal 'n' Nikki and how she has understood her body over the years. Recently, in an interview with The Male Feminist, the 46-year-old star shared that she drastically lost a lot of weight while shooting for the 2005 film. “At the time, I made sure to eat clean. I was literally eating only low-carb and whatever I thought was appropriate. I did not have a nutritionist at that time.” During Neal ‘n' Nikki, Mukerji had washboard abs, which she says was due to her ‘drastic' weight loss but added, “You can't maintain abs for women for a long time.”





Explaining the reason behind it, Tanishaa said, “Fat is very important in a woman's body. Fat creates estrogen production. A man can go down to about 14% body fat, but for women, that's very low."

How Hormonal Changes Impacted Tanishaa Mukerji's Life

Tanishaa Mukerji explained why men can have a low-fat percentage in their bodies and experience no impact, unlike women. “In men's bodies, there is only one hormone, testosterone, but women have 36,000 hormones. We are baby producers.” She further explained that after Neal ‘n' Nikki, her hormones went on a toss and despite consistently working out, she kept putting on weight.





What Tanishaa Mukerji Learnt About Diet And Weight Management

Further in the interview, Tanishaa shared that a lack of knowledge about diet and nutrition impacted her hormones and weight drastically. She said, “At that time, I didn't understand that you cannot be on a low-carb diet indefinitely because your brain needs carbs. Your body needs carbs.” She admitted that she went overboard with her diet since she didn't know its sustainability length. “You don't lose weight with workouts,” she said while adding workout is to mould your body in a particular shape. “It won't help you lose weight or be mentally strong.”





Moreover, the actress emphasised the importance of detoxing and cleansing your body from time to time.