4 Kitchen Ingredients You Can Use to Protect Your Feet During Monsoons

Highlights Lemon slices act as a great natural scrub that can help in exfoliating

The good-old cooling curd works like magic for removing sun tan

Coconut oil moisturizes your skin and makes your heels smooth

A lemon foot soak is a great remedy for smelly feet

Yogurt helps in removing sun tan

Milk and baking soda are great for DIY pedicure

Coconut oil moisturizes your skin



Try these natural home remedies and say goodbye to all your beauty problems this monsoon season. Try these natural home remedies and say goodbye to all your beauty problems this monsoon season.

Lemon slices act as a great natural scrub that can help in exfoliating and getting rid of dry skin. You can even mix of lime juice with honey and olive oil and apply over worn-out feet for a moisturizing effect. A lemon foot soak is a great remedy for smelly feet. Squeeze some lime juice in a tub of lukewarm water and soak your feet in it for 10-15 minutes.The good-old cooling curd is works like magic for removing sun tan. Apply it every alternate day on your feet and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before you wash off. You see a difference in two-three applications.Why head to a salon when you can do your own pedicure at home with natural ingredients? All you need is two-three cups of milk mixed with three tablespoons of baking soda. Warm the milk and then add the baking soda to it. Dip your feet in this mixture and let it soak for at least 10 minutes. Rinse with warm water later. This works really well for dry and scaly feet.Cracked heels can be painful. Treat them by rubbing some coconut oil gently over the affected area and leave it on overnight. Coconut oil moisturizes your skin and makes your heels smooth. You can cover with socks to allow the skin to totally absorb the oil.