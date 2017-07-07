NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
SEARCH
  • Home
  • Food & Drinks
  • 4 Reasons Why You Should Include Oats In Your Diet For Beautiful Skin

4 Reasons Why You Should Include Oats in Your Diet for Beautiful Skin

   |  Updated: July 07, 2017 12:23 IST

Google Plus Reddit
4 Reasons Why You Should Include Oats in Your Diet for Beautiful Skin
Strengthening our immune system, preventing constipation, reducing susceptibility to diseases like cancer and so on, oats form the most widely consumed breakfast alternative. While, oat and oatmeal is often presumed to be the same thing, it is essential to note the difference between the two. Oats are unprocessed while oatmeal is the processed oats used in a cereal or porridge.

Oats come with a host of benefits like regulating blood sugar level, reducing the risk of heart diseases among other things. However, the benefits that oatmeal has especially for our skin, is not given due consideration. A breakfast of oatmeal can be called a breakfast with benefits. Being particularly low in calories, consuming oatmeal as part of the most important meal of the day, that is breakfast, subsides one's craving for a number of unhealthy snacks that we often munch on every two to three hours.



While some of us may be born with naturally beautiful skin, the rest of us may not be as lucky. However, this does not put us at a disadvantage as there are numerous effortless measures to get the skin we dream of. Our diet forms the most important aspect for healthy skin. What we eat, reflects outwardly on our skin and most often than not, on our face. Oatmeal is the secret to flawless skin. Apart from eating oatmeal for breakfast, it can also be used in the form of numerous face packs.

oats 620

Image credit: Istock

Benefits of Oatmeal for Skin



Here's a list of the benefits of oatmeal for skin as recommended by Dr. Deepali Bharadwaj, a renowned Delhi-based dermatologist.



1. Cleanses the Skin: Saponins present in oatmeal act as a cleansing agent and thus help keep the skin dirt free and clean.



2. Removes Dry Skin- To 3 teaspoons of oatmeal powder, add egg, honey and lemon and use as a face pack. This is especially for the monsoon season where dry skin is a common feature. For excessive dry skin, curd could be added to the mixture.

ageing skin examination

Oatmeal is a great ingredient for treating dry skin

3. Reduces Oily Skin: Oatmeal along with multani mitti used as a face pack counters the production of excess oils, that the body naturally produces.



4. Reduces Water Retention: Consuming oatmeal especially in the morning helps reduce water retention in the body and thus prevents any swelling on the face, under eyes and so on.
 

glowing skin

Image credit: Istock

Thus, in conclusion, this is why it is essential to indulge in an oatmeal breakfast. It has a positive impact, both on our health and skin.



Disclaimer:



The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.



For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  OatmealOatsOats BenefitsSkinFood For Skin
World Chocolate Day 2017: 10 Best Chocolate Places in Mumbai
World Chocolate Day 2017: 10 Best Chocolate Places in Mumbai
Happy Chocolate Day: Know the Difference Between White and Brown Chocolate
Happy Chocolate Day: Know the Difference Between White and Brown Chocolate

Related Videos

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement
SPONSORED

10 Ways Iron Deficiency Could Be Slowing Down Your Life

10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Most Popular

Indian Recipes

Benefits

© 2017 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 