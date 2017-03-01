6 Wonderful Health Benefits of Detox Drinks
Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: March 01, 2017 08:33 IST
Detoxing one’s body is fast becoming a new trend in the world of fitness. While the word is shrouded with multiple ambiguities, those who have incorporated detoxification as an important component in their fitness routine can’t stop talking about its natural health benefits.
Highlights
- Detox drinks are fast gaining recognition in the fitness world
- Detox drinks offer a major boost to your metabolism
- Detox drinks filter out toxins from the food we consume
So what does detoxification really mean and why is it important? As the name suggests, detoxing aims to help the body rid itself of toxins. The human body has many natural pathways to allow detoxification through liver, sweat, urine, faeces and more. But fast urbanization and exposure to pollutants, heavy metals, preservatives and pesticides has taken the average toxin consumption by human beings to an all-time high. These toxins get stored in tissues and cells of our bodies and manifest in harmful metabolical, reproductive and mental health effects. In serious cases, these toxins can also lead to cancerous consequences. By detoxing your body you help the vital organs cleanse themselves of the toxins, and enable the liver to function appropriately in excreting them.
(The 7-Day Detox Diet Plan: Time to Get Healthy & Active)
Detox drinks are fast gaining recognition in the fitness world for preventing toxic overload and major health problems. Toxic intake which is not excreted properly may can cause bloating, gas, headaches, constipation, headaches, fatigues, nausea, skin problems, bad breath and bring your energy levels really down.
(8 Health Benefits of Nettle Tea: Flush Out Toxins With This Detox Drink)
Many Ayurvedic herbs, antioxidant rich fruits or vegetables full of fibre can be added to water or tea to make a perfect detox drink, which can naturally aid weight loss, improve liver functioning, and benefit your skin.
1. Help in weight loss
One of the best aspects of detox drinks is that it helps you lose weight naturally. Detox drinks offer a major boost to your metabolism, thus aiding weight loss. Some of the fruit based detox drinks that can help in weight loss are as follows:
2. Improves digestion
- Raspberries: Experts claim that the ketones in raspberries prevent weight gain to a great extent. Raspberries are also rich in Vitamin B and C which are good for skin as well.
- Apple Cider Vinegar: The acetic acid in apple cider vinegar also increases your metabolism and speeds up weight loss. Its enzymes also aid in digestion.
- Lemon: A lemon water detox can also help you shed those extra kilos, due to its richness in pectin fibre. This fibre helps you to feel full for a longer period of time.
Detox drinks provide your digestive system with healthy nutrients and serve as a great laxative agent to ease your digestive functioning. Detox drinks also facilitate better liver functioning which plays a huge role in digestion as well. Try the following with water:
3. Improves liver function
- Lemon: The ascorbic acid in lemon is said to aid digestion.
- Mint: With its super high anti-oxidant powers, mint is one of the best ingredients for soothing an upset stomach. Mint also improves the flow of bile through the stomach which speeds up the digestion process.
At a time where many of our lifestyle habits may be working against our liver (read: alcohol, nicotine, caffeinated and carbonated beverages and fatty foods), it becomes more than essential to give your liver a regular dose of detox to ensure its proper functioning. Detox drinks filter out toxins from the food we consume and also help provide digestive juices to disintegrate them from the healthy nutrients. Add few slices of fresh and juicy cucumbers to your drinking water and sip through the day. They are rich diuretics, they stimulate urination which helps purge the bodily toxins and avoids water retention.
(12 Amazing Cucumber Juice Benefits for Your Skin, Hair and Overall Health)
4. Reduces inflammation
Once your liver is cleansed, and instead of having full blown heavy meals, you give your body some rest by intake of these light detox drinks you can reduce the free radicals in the body that may cause inflammation leading to chronic diseases. These ingredients may help prevent inflammation-
(Benefits of Ginger and It's Powerful Healing Properties)
- Ginger: Mostly consumed with tea, ginger has proven to be very effective against inflammation.
- Watermelon: Watermelon fights inflammation and free radical damage while providing abundant vitamin A and vitamin B, both further helping against skin-ageing.
5. Improves skin
By reducing inflammation and cleansing your body of the toxin overload, detox drinks minimize signs of ageing. Environmental pollutants and chemical deposits on your skin leads to wrinkles and dryness, detox drinks with vitamin C rich fruits purify your skin cells and gives you rejuvenated and glowing skin. Lemon, raspberries, grapefruit and several other citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C and work wonders for skin.
(7 Unbelievable Benefits of Grapefruit: Time to Stock Up)
6. Boosts energy
Detox drinks work against the toxic overload weighing down on your mind. It cleanses you from within, and you feel a remarkable boost in your energy levels. Ingredients like mint, lemon and rosemary not only rejuvenate your body but also increase your mental alertness. These drinks also help you restore your hydration which will keep you going through a long exhausting day.
For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.