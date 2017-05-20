8 Incredible Black Seed Benefits: From Heart Health to Fighting Cancer

Highlights Black seed plant has been in use to make medicines for over 2000 years

Black seeds are known to be used as a natural remedy for headache

There are over 600 studies which talk about the effects of black seed oil

Women generally use black seed to control birth, start menstruation, and to increase the milk flow. Black seed is sometimes used in combination with cysteine, vitamin E, and saffron to ease the side effects of a chemotherapy drug called cisplatin. Some people use black seed directly on the skin to cure joint pain, headache, and certain skin conditions.

Here are some known benefits -

1. Type 2 Diabetes

Daily dose of just two grams of black seed could result in reduced fasting blood sugar levels, along with decreased insulin resistance, and increased beta-cell function in the pancreas.

2. Colon Cancer

Black seed has been found to have anti-cancer properties, eliminating the growth of colon cancer cells specifically. In one animal study, the seed was able to fight colon cancer in rats successfully with no side effects.

3. Blood Pressure

It is said that daily use of 100 and 200 mg black seed extract for two months could help in lowering blood pressure in patients with mild hypertension.

4. Protection Against Heart Attack Damage

An extract from black seed has been shown to possess heart-protective qualities, which help in curbing damages associated with heart attacks and boosting overall heart health.

5. Digestion

Black seeds are carminative, meaning they aid in digestion and may decrease gas, bloating and stomach pain. Black seed oil is often used in remedies for intestinal parasites.

6. Candida and Fungus

Black seed oil is also helpful in fighting candida and fungal infections in the digestive system and on the skin.

7. Skin and Hair

Black seeds are used in some cultures to naturally soften, strengthen and firm skin and increase hair growth. Some studies even suggest that it could prove to be a very useful remedy against scars and to prevent scar formation on wounds.

8. Asthma and Allergies

Multiple studies have found that black seed oil has anti-asthmatic effects and depending on the cause of asthma, it was sometimes more effective than conventional treatment. This also makes it beneficial for relieving allergies for many people.

