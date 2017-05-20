NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
  8 Incredible Black Seed Benefits: From Heart Health To Fighting Cancer

8 Incredible Black Seed Benefits: From Heart Health to Fighting Cancer

   |  Updated: May 20, 2017 12:28 IST

8 Incredible Black Seed Benefits: From Heart Health to Fighting Cancer
Highlights
  • Black seed plant has been in use to make medicines for over 2000 years
  • Black seeds are known to be used as a natural remedy for headache
  • There are over 600 studies which talk about the effects of black seed oil
The black seed plant has been in use to make medicines for over 2000 years. It was even discovered in the tomb of King Tut, the Egyptian pharaoh of the 18th dynasty. Black seeds are known to be used as a natural remedy for headache, toothache, nasal congestion, intestinal worms, as well as conjunctivitis. Today, black seeds are used for treating digestive tract conditions which include gas, colic, diarrhea, dysentery, constipation, and hemorrhoids. It is also used for respiratory conditions like asthma, allergies, cough, bronchitis, emphysema, flu, swine flu, and congestion. Other uses include lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and boosting the immune system.

Women generally use black seed to control birth, start menstruation, and to increase the milk flow. Black seed is sometimes used in combination with cysteine, vitamin E, and saffron to ease the side effects of a chemotherapy drug called cisplatin. Some people use black seed directly on the skin to cure joint pain, headache, and certain skin conditions.



There are over 600 studies which talk about the effects of black seed oil and there is a chance that in the future we will be able to use it for dealing with autoimmune diseases. Here are some known benefits -



1. Type 2 Diabetes



Daily dose of just two grams of black seed could result in reduced fasting blood sugar levels, along with decreased insulin resistance, and increased beta-cell function in the pancreas.

2. Colon Cancer



Black seed has been found to have anti-cancer properties, eliminating the growth of colon cancer cells specifically. In one animal study, the seed was able to fight colon cancer in rats successfully with no side effects.

3. Blood Pressure



It is said that daily use of 100 and 200 mg black seed extract for two months could help in lowering blood pressure in patients with mild hypertension.

4. Protection Against Heart Attack Damage



An extract from black seed has been shown to possess heart-protective qualities, which help in curbing damages associated with heart attacks and boosting overall heart health.

5. Digestion



Black seeds are carminative, meaning they aid in digestion and may decrease gas, bloating and stomach pain. Black seed oil is often used in remedies for intestinal parasites.

6. Candida and Fungus



Black seed oil is also helpful in fighting candida and fungal infections in the digestive system and on the skin.

7. Skin and Hair



Black seeds are used in some cultures to naturally soften, strengthen and firm skin and increase hair growth. Some studies even suggest that it could prove to be a very useful remedy against scars and to prevent scar formation on wounds.

8. Asthma and Allergies



Multiple studies have found that black seed oil has anti-asthmatic effects and depending on the cause of asthma, it was sometimes more effective than conventional treatment. This also makes it beneficial for relieving allergies for many people.

Disclaimer:



The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.



