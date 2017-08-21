Chow Chow Bhath: Karnataka's Popular Meal Combo You Need to Try

Ashwin Rajagopalan | Updated: August 21, 2017 23:11 IST
Some of the city's iconic restaurants like Kamat's and MTR have been serving this for decades while other eateries like Brahmin's Coffee Bar and Vidyarthi Bhavan allow you to order these dishes separately or together. The term 'chow chow' has nothing to do with the American expression chow (food) that gained currency in the 1860s. In Tamil Nadu for instance chow chow is the local name for the chayote vegetable that is used in sambars and poriyals. In Karnataka chow chow is an informal expression used for 'mixture' and it's possible that Chow Chow Bhath was used to describe this mix of sweet and spicy.
While it's common for restaurants to serve Chow Chow Bhath in Bengaluru along with coconut chutney, it's unheard of in Chennai where Rava Upma and Rava Kesari are never served together in the same dish. However, over the last couple of decades, many of Chennai's restaurants serve mini tiffin that combines a small portion of Rava Upma, Rava Kesari, a small dosa and a coin-sized idli in sambar.
The Kesari Bhath is also made with pineapple and can be served in a variety of colours (yellow and orange are the most common colours while it's not entirely unusual to spot a green version) depending on the food colours that are used. The Khara bhath sometimes also includes seasonal vegetables like fresh green peas and is served with a garnish of finely grated carrots. On a typical balmy Bengaluru weekend, few dishes hit the spot like a piping hot Chow Chow Bhath followed by a refreshing cup of freshly brewed filter coffee.
You can try making Chow Chow Bhath at home with this simple recipe:
Khara Bhath
Ingredients:
Rava: 1 cup
Water: 2 cups
Oil/Ghee: 1/2 cup
Seasoning: Mustard, Urad Dal, Channa Dal, Cashew nuts (1 teaspoon of each)
Finely chopped green chillies: 3
Onion: 1
Coriander: a handful
Finely grated carrot (for the garnish)
Green peas: 1/2 cup (optional)
Salt: to taste
Curry leave: a few sprigs
Finely chopped tomato: 1
Turmeric: 1/4 teaspoon
Method:
Kesari Bhath
Ingredients:
Rava: 1 cup
Water: 2 cups
Sugar: 1 1/2 cups
Ghee: 1/2 cup
Cashew nuts: handful
Raisins: handful
Saffron: a few strands
Cardamom: 6 (finely pounded)
Food colouring (optional)
Method:
