NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
SEARCH
  • Home
  • Food & Drinks
  • Coffee Lovers Rejoice! Drinking It Regularly Can Lead To A Longer Life: Experts

Coffee Lovers Rejoice! Drinking it Regularly Can Lead to a Longer Life: Experts

   |  Updated: July 10, 2017 14:11 IST

Google Plus Reddit
Coffee Lovers Rejoice! Drinking it Regularly Can Lead to a Longer Life: Experts
Highlights
  • Coffee has always been a favourite beverage for most of us
  • Drinking coffee was also found to be associated with lower risk of death
  • The participants included were African-Americans and Japanese-Americans
Coffee has always been a favourite beverage for most of us and why not? Now there is a better reason for coffee lovers to have an extra cup. According to a new study by US researchers at the University Of Southern California (USC), people who drink regular or de-caffeinated coffee experience health benefits, such as increased longevity. Yes, you read that right. Read on as we tell you more about the research.

In a study of more than 1,80,000 participants, the researchers found out that people who drank coffee were exposed to lesser risks of health hazards and rather experienced health benefits including increased longevity. The researchers report in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine that people who consumed a cup of coffee every day were 12 percent less likely to die early compared to those who didn't drink coffee at all. The results got even better with people who drank two to three cups of coffee every day, which further reduced 18 percent chances of early death.



Drinking coffee was also found to be associated with a lower risk of death due to heart disease, stroke, diabetes, cancer and kidney and respiratory diseases. The study participants were followed up on the average for 16 years. The participants included were African-Americans, Japanese-Americans, Latinos and Whites. "Such investigations are important because lifestyle patterns and disease risks can vary substantially across racial and ethnic backgrounds, and findings in one group may not necessarily apply to others."
 

drinking coffeeDrinking coffee was also found to be associated with a lower risk of death

The authors claimed, since the association of coffee and longer life was seen in four different ethnicities, it becomes safer to say the results apply to other groups too. This is what they had to say "Seeing a similar pattern across four different populations gives stronger biological backing to the argument that coffee is good for you whether you are white, African-American, Latino or Asian."



So coffee lovers, according to this study, you can have at least one cup every day to ensure a healthier and longer life.



With Inputs from IANS


 

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  CoffeeLonger LifeCoffee Lovers
Lost 80 kilos In Two Years: Here's Why Ganesh Acharya Should Be Your New Fitness Inspiration
Lost 80 kilos In Two Years: Here's Why Ganesh Acharya Should Be Your New Fitness Inspiration
Is it Safe to Heat Food in the Microwave Oven?
Is it Safe to Heat Food in the Microwave Oven?

Related Videos

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement
SPONSORED

10 Ways Iron Deficiency Could Be Slowing Down Your Life

10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Most Popular

Indian Recipes

Benefits

© 2017 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 