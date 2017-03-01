Commando 2's Star Vidyut Jamwal's Power Packed Fitness & Diet Regime

Vidyut is a hardcore vegetarian and a PETA supporter
Vidyut's fitness and diet plan revealed
The artist who debuted as a well-built and good-looking villain along with John Abraham in 2011, Vidyut Jamwal is all set for the second installment of his previous action packed thriller Commando, released in 2013, which was also his first movie as a lead actor. "Commando 2: The Black Money Trail" is an upcoming 2017 Indian action film, directed by Deven Bhojani and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, which is a sequel to the 2013 film "Commando: A one man army". It is the story of a man who uses his combat skills to eradicate black money, which has been siphoned to banks abroad. ( John Abraham's Fitness Routine And Diet)
Just like the first installment, Vidyut is expected to play the character of a tough ex-militant fighting for the civilians. With its trailer launch on 24th January, the star cast was also revealed - Adaah Khan as Vidyut's co-star along with Esha Gupta and Freddy Daruwala. It is expected to be grander on actions and cinematography than the earlier installment. Not only has the movie evolved but its lead star Vidyut has made some incredible efforts for playing the character of an ex-militant. Although he has always been one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and also known as "Jackie Chan of Bollywood", Vidyut had to work even harder to attain a more powerful and broader body structure along with the flexibility to perform incredible stunts. Vidyut Jamwal with his ripped physique is an epitome of fitness who follows his own methods and practices while training in the gym. Bulking up muscles often compromises the flexibility of our body, but here's how Vidyut Jamwal was able to attain a balance:
A post shared by Commando2 Film (@commando2thefilm) on
Vidyut's fitness routine: Vidyut Jamwal works out every day from 6 am to 11 am in the morning and from 5 pm to 9 pm in the evening and takes a break only when he feels his body needs rest. Vidyut Jamwal’s workout regimen usually comprise of 5 days of martial arts training and 2 days of weight training. Vidyut does not spend much time in gym and only goes there for strength training. Along with the strength training and cardio sessions, Vidyut suggests getting involved in sports or recreational physical activities that can help you be in shape always.
Disclaimer:
The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.