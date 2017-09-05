Happy Teachers Day 2017: 8 Foods That Take All of Us Back To Our School Days

Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: September 05, 2017 09:28 IST
1. Cotton Candy
Our cotton candy fixation perhaps goes back to our pre-school days. But there's no better joy than flocking around that cotton candy man right outside school waiting for your treat without any worries. We wish we could go back to those care-free days.
2.Aloo Cutlets
Remember opening your tiffin to the aroma of home-made mini aloo cutlets along with ketchup? You always had to tell mommy to pack some extra to feed your friends!
3. Black Forest and Pineapple Pastry
These were the quintessential sweet treats for the longest time. Remember those school picnic when our teachers struggled to make us fall in a queue and distribute sinful pastries along with other refreshments that we just couldn't wait for? The joy of relishing those creamy pastries, almost on the verge of falling apart, is truly incomparable.
4. Vadas
Just the look of mini vadas doused in hot sambar and with fresh coconut chutney was enough to make us forget the scolding we got for not submitting our homework on time. It was perfect to lift our mood instantly.
5. Omelet and French Toast
Let's admit it, the all-time favourite omelette was one of the most re-occuring dishes in our tiffins. And we're not complaining because we loved it! Another egg-preparation that reminds us of our school tiffin is the desi French toast which was so easy to prepare and pack and also so delicious and satisfying even during lunch break.
6. Butter Toffees
Sticky, sweet and chewy, butter toffees were and will always be delightful. They can prompt you to smile so easily and make you forget all your worries. Who doesn't remember those birthday parties? How can we forget the routine of singing 'Happy Birthday' in chorus for classmates and friends who would then distribute butter toffees and candies in the entire class. The toffee may have given us a hard time sticking to the corners teeth where our tongue can't even reach, but that didn't stop us from asking for an extra one from birthday boy or girl, who was obviously the star of the day.
7. Bread rolls and Bread Pakodas
Crisp, fried and golden and stuffed with a delicious filling, bread pakodas were probably the best snacks at the canteen and we could binge on them any time of the day. Remember the many bets that were placed with bread pakoda as the prize? A bread pakoda always brought out the best in us!
There have been many instances when we have troubled our teachers, or secretly disliked them for complaining to our parents during the PTAs, but one thing is for sure, we can't forget them for inspiring us and motivating us to be what we are today. This Teachers Day 2017, make an effort to reach out to them and let them know that they've been a special part of your life and how much you value them. Happy Teachers Day 2017 to all the teachers and mentors out there!