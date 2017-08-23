NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
SEARCH
  • Home
  • Food & Drinks
  • Onam 2017: Planning To Relish Onasadhya This Year? 5 Delicacies You Must Not Skip

Onam 2017: Planning to Relish Onasadhya This Year? 5 Delicacies You Must Not Skip

   |  Updated: August 23, 2017 23:21 IST

Google Plus Reddit
Onam 2017: Planning to Relish Onasadhya This Year? 5 Delicacies You Must Not Skip
Highlights
  • The 10-day long harvest festival of Kerala is about to begin
  • A typical Sadhya is a massive meal
  • The all-vegetarian feast is one of the star highlights of the festival
It is that time of the year again, the 10-day long harvest festival of Kerala is about to start with enthusiasm soaring high and people gearing up to feast on the massive Onasadhya meal. In my opinion, a typical Sadhya is not just a massive meal for which each one of us need to work up a massive appetite; it is an emotion that will evidently make you gleam once you taste the potpourri of distinct flavours married so effortlessly so as to leave behind an unforgettable impression in your mind. For those who are new to the concept of Onam, Sadhya would translate into a grand meal, spread across a banana leaf involving close to 24 traditional Malayali delicacies. The all-vegetarian feast is one of the star highlights of the Malayali harvest festival that also celebrates the legend and the homecoming of the mythical king of Kerala, Mababali.

While restaurants across the country usually offer traditional Sadhya meals during the festival, it is better that you brush up the basics and go all armed to relish the downpour of all the deliciousness. A typical Sadhya meal is a coming together of plain rice with a range of pickles, accompaniments (pachadis), curries (erissery, pulisherry, kalan, olan, avial, etc), sambar, rasam, dessert (payasam), crispies (papads) and snacks like jaggery coated bananas, banana chips among others.

 

A post shared by Alessandro (@alecage82) on

There is way too much to love in a Sadhya feast. It greets your palate with all possible flavours - sweet, salty, sour, tangy and spicy. If you plan to head out this Onam to get a taste of an authentic Sadhya meal, we suggest you mustn't miss out on relishing the following items:



Sharkara Varatti



This one is so addictive that you will end up asking for more. Bananas are sliced, deep fried and coated with jaggery.



Beetroot Pachadi



This may not be a dedicated part of all Sadhya meal; if present, it will shine in a distinct pink hue on your banana leaf. This accompaniment is nothing but a humble coming together of curd and beetroot along with a host of traditional spices. Get the recipe here.

 

A post shared by theknotstory (@theknotstory) on

Kaalan



This mildly spiced, soulful curry involves yams and raw bananas cooked in a buttermilk gravy with hints of coconut and subtle spices. Get the recipe here.

kalan curry

Kalan curry

Pulisherry



This buttermilk-based curry offers the goodness of indigenous vegetables. You can also try Erisherry which is essentially made with white pumpkin. Get the recipe here.



Ada Pradhaman



No meal is complete without something sweet! Malayalis take their desserts seriously. The payasam (kheer-like preparations) are immensely satisfying and you are sure to head back for bowlfuls of these sweet treats. Ada Pradhaman is a type of payasam that is flavoured with jaggery and is cooked with coconut milk, milk, nuts and steamed rice flakes. Skip anything but not this!



Love relishing Onasadya? Share with us your list of favourites in the comment box below. Learn more the about the grand festival and the grandeur of the big-fat Onsadya here.



For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  OnamOnam SadyaSadhya
9 Delicious Dishes with Besan (Gram flour), the Versatile Kitchen Ingredient
9 Delicious Dishes with Besan (Gram flour), the Versatile Kitchen Ingredient
8 Herbs That Help You Lose Weight Naturally
8 Herbs That Help You Lose Weight Naturally

Related Videos

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Most Popular

Indian Recipes

Benefits

© 2017 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 