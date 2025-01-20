There's something amazing about biting into a hot, golden-brown paratha on a chilly winter morning. Whether it is stuffed with spicy aloo, creamy paneer, or a spoonful of butter, parathas are more than just food – they are emotions! But as much as we love parathas, these indulgent flatbreads are rich in calories, which ruins the eating experience. Why? Because when all the ingredients combine, it makes for a calorie-packed meal. But what if we told you that you can have your parathas and eat them without any guilt? Well, yes, it is possible! How? Let's find out!





Here Are 6 Ways To Make Your Regular Parathas Weight Loss Friendly

1. Ditch Regular Flour

Plain wheat flour is good, but during weight loss, you can do much better. Instead of following the traditional way, choose a mix of multigrain flours like bajra, jowar and ragi. These grains are packed with fibre, keeping you fuller for longer and reducing the need for mid-morning or mid-afternoon cravings. Plus, they add a nutty flavour and texture to your parathas, that'll definitely make you wonder why you didn't try this combination before. The best part? These are packed with nutrients like iron and magnesium, making your meals healthy and wholesome.

2. Use Minimal Oil

Yes, we know nothing can beat and crispy and flaky paratha but it doesn't have to be drenched in oil. Instead of pouring over a spoonful of ghee, use a silicon brush to lightly coat your tawa with oil or ghee. Even better, buy a non-stick pan and use minimal oil just enough to cook the dough. This won't just add the necessary crispiness.

3. Add Stuffing Smartly

The stuffing is where the magic happens but also, where calories sneak in. Instead of using carb-heavy fillings like potatoes, use high-fibre veggies like grated cauliflower, spinach or carrots. Even better, if you use the leftover juice pulp from your morning drink, you can make yourself a delicious and zero-waste paratha. If you love paneer, use crumbled low-fat paneer or tofu instead. Add a dash of flavours with spices, green chillies, and fresh coriander so you'll still get the signature paratha taste.

4. Practice Portion Control

When it comes to parathas, size matters. Instead of rolling out jumbo-sized parathas, try making smaller ones. Pair them with some fresh chutney, yoghurt or even a bowl of dal to make it a complete meal. This way, you will enjoy all the flavour without overindulging.

5. Add Seeds For A Boost

Flaxseeds, chia seeds, and sesame seeds are the secret ingredient that'll make your parathas more wholesome. Sprinkle a tablespoon of these nutrient powerhouses into your dough or as a topping before cooking. Not only would they add a delicious crunch but also make your parathas omega-3 rich.

6. Pair Wisely

Parathas are rarely eaten alone but what you pair with them can make or break your healthy meal. Skip the heavy gravies and sugar-packed pickles. Instead, eat your parathas with low-fat yoghurt or a side of lightly spiced stir-fried veggies. A refreshing mint chutney would add flavour without unnecessary calories. This would help you enjoy parathas without guilt and be nutritious!





Can you think of any other way to make your parathas weight loss-friendly? Let us know in the comments below.