7 Effective Home Remedies for Irregular Periods

back pain , bloating, etc. It is definitely not the best time, also for the hormones being very unpredictable. The ovaries, which are present in the lower part of women’s abdomen, start to produce hormones in girls around puberty which cause changes to the lining of the uterus. Every month during periods, the lining of the womb is shed along with some blood. The length of menstrual cycle (the time between the start of one period and the start of the next) is usually 28 days; if it exceeds a week then it can be problematic. As then comes the issue of irregular periods.Irregular period is medically known as oligomenorrhea, which is a common issue in women. Many factors can cause this problem, such as eating disorders, weight loss or gain, anemia, menopause, thyroid disorders, hormonal imbalance, liver disease, tuberculosis, miscarriage, and other health conditions. Lifestyle triggers like increased exercise, smoking, alcohol abuse, caffeine, travel, stress, and certain medications and birth control pills can also contribute to this problem. Irregular periods are common at the time of menopause.Here are some home remedies which can help you with irregular periods:Green, unripe papaya is considered useful in regulating menstrual flow as it helps contract muscle fibers in the uterus. Consume unripe papaya juice regularly for a few months but do not drink it during your periods.Turmeric is considered to be one of the best medicated herbs which is quite warming as well. It is helpful in regulating menstruation and balancing hormones. The antispasmodic and anti-inflammatory properties relieve menstrual pain. Consume one-quarter teaspoon of turmeric with milk, honey or jaggery. Take it daily for several weeks or until you see improvement.Do not use this remedy during your periods. Aloe vera helps treat menstrual irregularities naturally by regulating your hormones. To get the best results, extract fresh aloe vera gel from an aloe leaf, mix in one teaspoon of honey and consume it daily before having your breakfast.Stress is one of the primary causes of hormonal imbalance in the body that triggers irregularities in menstruation. Yoga and meditation helps in relieving stress. Meditation can ensure perfect hormonal balance in the body. These two are the most effective methods for controlling irregular periods without medicines.Boil 1 tbsp of fresh ginger for 5 minutes. Add little sugar and drink the mixture three times a day after your meals. Ginger is highly recommended for regulating menstrual cycles and getting rid of irregular periods.Cumin is loaded with a number of health benefits. Soaked cumin can be used in the treatment of irregular period. Take 2 spoons of cumin seeds and soak in water over night and drink both in the morning. You need to drink this water every day to get your periods regularised.It provides a warming effect within your body. Take a glass full of warm milk and add a teaspoon of powdered cinnamon and drink it. It is even effective in eradicating menstrual cramps.Note: It’s better to consult a doctor, if your periods are often irregular.

