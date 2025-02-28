The Mumbai street food scene is a haven for culinary enthusiasts, offering truckloads of flavourful savoury bites. From the iconic vada pav to the scrumptious Bombay sandwich: the list is replete with mouthwatering delights. Among the multiple street food stalls, two outlets that stand out are Swati Snacks and Shree Thaker Bhojanalay. It's rare that you are in Mumbai and have not tried their lip-smacking items. But guess what? Aaditya Thackeray, the youngest politician from Mumbai, is an exception. The 34-year-old has confessed to never visiting either of these popular food joints.

Aaditya Thackeray, in an interview with The Indian Express' Screen, revealed, “I have eaten from these places at friends' houses but never actually had a chance to pay a visit to either of them (Swati Snacks and Shree Thaker Bhojanalay). The politician, however, admitted that he enjoyed bhaji pao and vada pao at Vasaikar.

Swati Snacks

Established in 1963, Swati Snacks came into existence as a tiny restaurant serving handmade ice cream and homemade chaats. The outlet quickly gained popularity among families and friends, developing a loyal fanbase over the years. Their menu features authentic Gujarati thalis, South Indian delicacies and of course, a medley of chaat items.

Some of their beloved items include panki (pancakes steamed in banana leaves), fada ni khichdi (cracked wheat pulao served with curd), handvo (vegetable cake made with fermented rice and lentil batter) and dhan shak bhat (traditional parsi dal served with rice).

Shree Thaker Bhojanalay

If you have a flair for both Gujarati and Rajasthani cuisines, then Shree Thaker Bhojanalay is your ideal destination. Founded in 1945 by Maganlal Purohit, the restaurant provides customers with an array of appetizing meals and thalis, including farsan, undhiyu, gatte ki sabzi, bajra rotla and daal baati churma to name a few. Their desserts are to die for.

Shree Thaker Bhojanalay is also a celebrity-approved spot with Bollywood stars like Bhumi Pednekar, Nimrat Kaur, Vidya Balan and Farah Khan frequenting the place. In 2022, it earned a spot in the best cuisine list out of 95 restaurants by Taste Atlas.

