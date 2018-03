Highlights Rice bran oil is rich in various vitamins, minerals and antioxidants

skin and hair care, natural oils can prove to be quite beneficial. If you wish to have a soft, supple and nourished skin, then natural oils can do wonders as they have their own unique set of skin benefitting properties. Rice bran oil is used as a dressing in salads. It is not only great for cooking but is also widely used as a natural skin care product. It is quite rich in various vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Rice bran is the outer layer of rice grain. According to Bangalore-based nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood, "Rice bran oil has the right amount of poly unsaturated fatty acids in it. Apart from this, it also has flavonoids present which can do wonders for skin and hair health." Here's a list of 5 benefits that rice bran oil has to offer. Read on to know more about them.Rice bran oil is rich in omega 3 and 6 fatty acids which help nourish the hair. If you happen to have frizzy hair, then bring this oil to your rescue as regular use of this use oil could possibly make your hair thicker and easily manageable. To reap its benefits, massage your hair using this oil before hair wash. It will keep your hair follicles healthy.

Take 2 drops of rice bran oil and gently massage it over your face until it is fully absorbed. This oil will protect your skin from pollution and also act as a natural sun screen.The natural antioxidants present in the rice bran oil could also help you get rid of excessive makeup , making your skin look supple and soft. It is an excellent source of vitamin E which has the tendency to penetrate deep into your skin's layers. The antioxidants present in the oil not only provide skin nourishment but also help in keeping the skin young. It prevents early signs of hair greying . Use warm rice bran oil and massage your hair twice a week. To make the most of it, add 2-3 drops of this oil to your shampoo as well. Rice bran oil enhances the blood circulation around the eye area and prevents puffy eyes and dark circles . The high concentration of sterol in it lightens the under eye skin and prevents dark circles.