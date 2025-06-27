For many of us, drinking coffee is a daily ritual. We often start our day with it, have multiple cups throughout the day and even end it with a cup. Sometimes, we lose count of how many cups we've had. While some drink it solely for the caffeine boost, others appreciate its potential benefits, such as enhanced metabolism and focus. Recently, another benefit of drinking coffee has gained attention: its positive impact on the skin. But is this claim backed by truth or is it just another fleeting trend? If you're confused, we're here to help you uncover the facts. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently shared her expert insights on her official Instagram handle, revealing whether coffee can indeed lead to better skin.

Is Coffee Good For Your Skin?

Coffee can have both positive and negative effects on the skin. Its antioxidants may help protect the skin from damage and reduce signs of ageing, while its anti-inflammatory properties can soothe the skin. However, excessive consumption can lead to dehydration. Moderation is key to enjoying coffee's benefits for your skin.

So, Should You Quit Drinking Coffee For Clearer Skin?

Not necessarily. According to Lovneet, it's completely alright to drink coffee but you must pay attention to how you drink it. She explains that adding milk or sugar to your coffee can spike insulin and trigger inflammation, especially in people sensitive to dairy or high-glycaemic foods. Furthermore, excessive coffee consumption can raise cortisol levels, potentially worsening acne. So, coffee isn't that bad for your skin, you just need to practise mindful consumption.

What Is The Proper Way To Drink Coffee?

If coffee isn't bad for your skin, you might wonder what's the correct way to drink it. Batra suggests limiting it to 1-2 cups a day. She recommends drinking black or plant-based coffee, as they don't trigger inflammation. Overall, you just need to monitor your caffeine intake and avoid overdoing it.

Is Coffee Anti-Ageing?

As mentioned above, coffee contains antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals, potentially reducing signs of ageing. According to the National Institutes Of Health (NIH), coffee's antioxidants may also improve skin texture and reduce inflammation.

What Are The Disadvantages Of Drinking Coffee?

Excessive coffee consumption can lead to:

Insomnia and disrupted sleep patterns

Increased heart rate

Anxiety and jitteriness

Dehydration

Stomach upset and acid reflux

So, the next time you drink coffee, you'll know if it's good or bad for your skin.