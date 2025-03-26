Premature greying of hair in your 30s can be concerning, but natural remedies can help slow down the process. One such powerful solution is this herbal tea, made with ingredients known for their hair-nourishing properties. This natural remedy was suggested by dietitian Manpreet Kalra. Regular consumption of this tea can support melanin production, strengthen hair follicles, and promote overall scalp health. Instead of relying on chemical dyes, give this natural solution a try and embrace healthier, more vibrant hair in your 30s!





How This Tea Helps with Grey Hair

This tea is a blend of powerful natural ingredients like hibiscus flower powder, methi seeds, turmeric, rock salt, and lemon. These ingredients work together to nourish the hair from within, preventing further greying and strengthening hair health. Unlike chemical treatments, this herbal tea offers long-term benefits without harmful side effects.

Benefits of the Main Ingredients of Herbal Tea for Grey Hair

1. Hibiscus Flower Powder

Hibiscus is a well-known natural remedy for hair health. It is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which help in melanin production - the pigment responsible for hair colour. Hibiscus also improves blood circulation in the scalp, ensuring better nourishment to the hair follicles. Regular intake of hibiscus can help restore natural hair colour and prevent further greying.

2. Methi Seeds (Fenugreek Seeds)

Methi seeds are packed with protein and iron, two essential nutrients for healthy hair growth. They help strengthen hair follicles and reduce oxidative stress, which is one of the primary causes of premature greying. Methi also has hormone-regulating properties that can support better scalp health and slow down hair ageing.

3. Turmeric

Turmeric is widely known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It helps reduce scalp inflammation, which can contribute to hair thinning and premature greying. Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, protects hair cells from damage caused by free radicals, supporting overall hair vitality.

4. Rock Salt

Rock salt is a great source of essential minerals like magnesium, potassium, and calcium, all of which contribute to strong and healthy hair. It also aids in detoxifying the body, removing impurities that can contribute to premature ageing, including hair greying.

5. Lemon

Lemon is rich in vitamin C, which helps in collagen production. Collagen is essential for maintaining the elasticity and strength of hair strands. Lemon also helps in absorbing iron, a crucial mineral for hair pigmentation. Adding lemon to this tea enhances its effectiveness in preventing grey hair.





How to Prepare This Herbal Tea for Grey Hair In 30s:

In a jar, add methi seeds to strengthen hair follicles and prevent premature greying. Add turmeric, which has anti-inflammatory properties and improves scalp health. Add rock salt, which provides essential minerals for hair nourishment. Add hibiscus flower powder to support melanin production and promote natural hair colour. Cover the jar and mix the ingredients well.

To Prepare the Tea:

Take half a teaspoon of the prepared powder and add it to a glass of water. Squeeze in a few drops of lemon to boost collagen production and enhance hair health. Mix well and drink it regularly, preferably in the evening, for maximum benefits.



This herbal tea is a simple yet effective remedy for tackling grey hair naturally. With regular consumption, it can help maintain hair colour, improve scalp health, and strengthen hair strands.