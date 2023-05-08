Are you struggling with premature greying of hair? Are those silver hair strands giving you nightmares? If yes, then fret not, you are just in the right place. We understand that the sight of a grey or white hair strand could trigger a frantic search for remedies to reverse the situation - dyes or colours being the easiest way out. But what we often fail to realize is that our hair health is strongly linked to our diet and lifestyle. Your hair turning grey with age is common, but if the process starts early, it means there's some imbalance in your overall lifestyle. According to health experts, a good diet and enough rest can fix it all. Let's elaborate further.

What Is The Cause Of Premature Greying Of Hair?

Grey or white hair results from the loss of melanin pigment. There could be many reasons behind it - age, stress, pollution, unhealthy lifestyle, and the list goes on. The list includes poor diet too. Today, amidst the fast-paced life and busy work schedule, we hardly get time to relish a proper meal, meaning, we end up excluding various essential nutrients from our diet, which are known to help promote healthy and nourished hair, further leading to premature hair greying.

How Does Diet Play A Major Role In Preventing Early Greying Of Hair?

There are certain nutrients that have been identified to play an important role in premature greying of hair. A study published in the International Journal of Trichology states that copper and iron promote melanin growth in the body - the component that keeps up the natural colour of your hair. A deficiency of any of these minerals may slow down the production of melanin, further leading to early greying of hair.

Here Are 5 Foods To Avoid To Prevent Early Greying Of Hair:

1. Refined sugar:

Experts have stated time and again that refined sugar can affect our health in more than one way. Besides adding extra calories to our diet, it is also known to cause inflammation in the body, leading to premature hair greying.

2. Fried food:

Fried food is loaded with trans-fats that may further lead to inflammation, damaging the hair follicles. Hence, it is always suggested to go for healthier food options - baked and steamed foods - to retain nutrients in your body.

3. Coffee:

Several studies have shown that excessive caffeine intake may lead to dehydration in the body. This may further make your hair look dry and dull and take away the shine, leading to premature greying.

4. Processed food:

Processed or junk food comes with multiple disadvantages, bad hair being one such issue. The excess sugar, additives, and trans-fats in junk food may damage hair follicles and prevent the production of melanin pigment.

5. Alcohol:

Excess alcohol is known to wash off essential nutrients from the body, which include the ones we need for healthy hair. Hence, experts always suggest limited or no alcohol consumption to keep up good health.

Here Are 5 Superfoods To Prevent Early Greying Of Hair:

1. Eggs:

Eggs are man's best friend, and there's no denying it. They are packed with essential nutrients and help promote overall health. Eggs are enriched with vitamin B, which is known to contribute to healthy hair growth.

2. Milk and dairy products:

Milk, dahi, and other dairy products are loaded with probiotics, minerals, antioxidants, and B vitamins. These nutrients together may help aid the production of melanin and promote overall hair health.

3. Fish:

A storehouse of omega-3 fatty acids, fish is considered great for your hair health. It also includes a protein that may help add shine to your hair.

4. Nuts and seeds:

Rightly considered a superfood, nuts and seeds are loaded with every essential nutrient that your body needs to keep going. Subsequently, these nutrients may help promote hair health as well.

5. Dal:

Dal is a staple for most of us. It is not only affordable and accessible, but also loads you with several essential minerals and vitamins that can be good for your hair too.





Now that you have a consolidated list handy, we suggest going through it thoroughly and including the necessary foods in your everyday diet. But remember, it is always better to consult an expert before including or excluding any food in your diet.





