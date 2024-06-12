Struggling with hair fall due to PCOD? You're not alone. PCOD-induced hair fall and the unwelcome presence of hair on unexpected areas like the chin, back, and upper lips can be attributed to an enzyme called 5 alpha-reductase. This enzyme converts testosterone to dihydrotestosterone (DHT), triggering shedding in the scalp while activating hair growth elsewhere. But fear not, as dietitian Manpreet, on the Instagram page 'womenhealth.pcos', offers a natural solution: Hair Growth Tea. Packed with the goodness of methi seeds, ceylon cinnamon and green tea, this tea not only aids in managing insulin resistance but also promotes healthy hair growth.



By harnessing the power of natural ingredients like Methi Seeds, Ceylon Cinnamon, and Green Tea, you not only support your hair health but also promote overall well-being.





Also Read: Sick Of Stubborn PCOD Acne? These Expert Diet Tips May Help You

Health Benefits Of Hair Growth Tea - Why It Works:

1. It contains Methi Seeds:

Rich in amino acids, Methi seeds stimulate insulin secretion and enhance glucose utilization by cells, aiding in managing insulin resistance, a common issue in PCOD.

2. It contains Ceylon Cinnamon:

With its active compound cinnamaldehyde, Ceylon Cinnamon helps improve glucose uptake by cells and enhances insulin signalling, further assisting in regulating insulin levels.

3. It contains Green Tea:

Packed with catechin, Green Tea boosts insulin action in cells and improves glucose metabolism, contributing to overall insulin sensitivity.

After knowing all these benefits, we are sure you would want to try this hair-growth tea. The dietitian also shared the recipe for it.





Also Read: How To Manage PCOD - Dietitian Shared Full-Day Meal Plan For PCOD Diet

Recipe for Hair Growth Tea - Natural Remedy For Hair Growth:

Soak Methi seeds overnight for maximum benefits. In a pan, bring water to a boil. Add soaked Methi seeds and a pinch of Ceylon Cinnamon, then simmer until the quantity reduces by half. Strain the mixture into a cup and add a green tea bag. Let it infuse for about 5 minutes. Sip and enjoy the goodness of Hair Growth Tea with a smile.

So, why wait? Brew yourself a cup of Hair Growth Tea and toast to healthier, happier locks!

