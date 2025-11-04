If you've ever wondered how some people manage to maintain clear, glowing skin and healthy hair naturally, the answer might just lie in their morning rituals. Recently, nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani shared her simple yet powerful moringa and amla morning routine on Instagram - and it's been catching attention for all the right reasons. She revealed that the most important part of her routine for "clear, glass-like skin and reduced pores" is her combination of homemade moringa tablets and amla powder - two superfoods deeply rooted in Indian wellness traditions.





Here's how she takes them every morning:





Step 1: Take 1 teaspoon of Amla powder with lukewarm water.

Step 2: Take 2 homemade Moringa tablets.

This simple combination, according to Sakshi, has transformed her skin texture and improved her overall health. But what makes moringa and amla such powerful ingredients? Let's break it down.

The Benefits of Moringa

Often called the "Miracle Tree", Moringa is packed with nutrients, antioxidants, and essential amino acids. The leaves, in particular, are known to support detoxification, hormonal balance, and cell repair.





Here are some of its top skin and hair benefits:

Rich in antioxidants: Moringa helps fight free radical damage that leads to premature ageing and dullness.

Supports collagen production: Vitamin C and amino acids in moringa improve skin elasticity and firmness.

Reduces inflammation: The anti-inflammatory properties help soothe acne-prone or sensitive skin.

Promotes hair growth: Moringa contains zinc, iron, and omega fatty acids that strengthen hair follicles and reduce hair fall.

Balances hormones: Regular consumption supports better metabolism and hormonal balance - two key factors for clear skin.

The Benefits of Amla

Amla offers many health benefits.

Known as Indian Gooseberry, Amla has been celebrated in Ayurveda for centuries for its ability to purify blood and boost collagen production.





Here's why it deserves a spot in your morning routine:

Boosts collagen: Amla is rich in Vitamin C, which enhances skin elasticity and reduces fine lines.

Brightens complexion: It detoxifies the body, giving the skin a natural, radiant glow.

Improves digestion: Better digestion means fewer skin breakouts and clearer pores.

Strengthens hair: Regular intake promotes thicker, shinier hair and delays greying.

Supports immunity: Its antioxidant power strengthens the immune system, keeping your skin and body healthy from within.

Recipe: Homemade Moringa Tablets

If you want to make these nutrient-dense tablets at home, follow Sakshi's easy recipe:





Ingredients:

3 tbsp moringa leaf powder

3 tbsp turmeric powder

3 tbsp ginger powder

Half tsp ground black pepper

2.5 - 3 tbsp raw honey (adjust based on humidity)

Method:

Mix all the powders thoroughly in a clean bowl. Slowly add raw honey and knead into a thick, dough-like consistency. Roll into small, pill-sized balls (about half an inch long). Place them on a tray and air-dry in a dark, dry place for 24-48 hours until hardened. Store in an airtight glass jar, away from sunlight.

This recipe yields around 140 tablets, and the recommended dosage is 2 tablets daily.

Additional Tips for Clear, Radiant Skin

To get the best results from this moringa and amla routine, pair it with these lifestyle tips:

Stay hydrated: Drink at least 2-3 litres of water daily.

Eat clean: Avoid processed foods, sugar, and excessive caffeine.

Get enough sleep: Rest helps repair skin cells and maintain a glow.

Exercise regularly: Sweating helps flush out toxins naturally.

If you're looking for a natural, chemical-free way to achieve glowing skin and strong hair, this moringa and amla morning routine is worth trying. It's simple, sustainable, and rooted in Ayurveda.