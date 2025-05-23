There's a new addition to the list of bizarre beauty trends. Hint: It's orange, cylindrical, and also edible. If you haven't guessed it already, we're talking about carrots. Yes, a new beauty hack called "carrotmaxxing" has gone viral among beauty enthusiasts. Consuming carrots surely has its own set of benefits. Loaded with nutrients, these superfoods can maintain good eyesight, strengthen your immune system, and improve digestive and heart health. But beauty lovers are taking it to a whole new level. They're eating carrots regularly to achieve a natural tan. However, according to doctors, having too many carrots can come with severe consequences.





A TikTok community called "looksmaxxers" has been urging their followers to munch on one carrot every day to get glowing, tanned skin, reports The Independent. However, one of its detrimental health effects is a condition known as carotenemia. It happens when you consume an excessive amount of foods rich in beta-carotene, a type of carotenoid.





This element gives colour to vegetables and fruits. Carotenemia causes your skin to turn an undesirable yellow-orange hue due to "high levels of beta-carotene in the blood," as per Very Well Health. In humans, the pigment accumulates faster on the skin, making it difficult for the liver to process it. Although carotenemia is mostly harmless and reversible, an X-user claimed that carrotmaxxing sent her to the emergency room.





The woman revealed that instead of raw carrots, she ate sliced ones found in cans - not one, but six full cans each day, which landed her in the hospital. The reason? Her salt intake was 5,250 milligrams, which was twice the recommended amount of daily sodium consumption. According to the American Heart Association, an individual must not have more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium in a day. Sharing her ordeal, the user revealed, "I already had heart problems, so all the sodium in the carrots kind of took me out, and I went into mild organ failure. I'm doing much better now, though!"





So, before jumping on beauty trends, it's always advisable to conduct proper research.