If pimples keep returning despite consistent skincare and spot treatments, the problem may not be skin‑deep at all. Recurring breakouts often point to internal imbalance, where inflammation and excess body heat quietly build up long before they show on the surface. According to nutritionist Shweta Shah, these repetitive flare‑ups are commonly linked to aggravated pitta, internal heat and blood impurities - signals that the body's systems are struggling to stay in balance. And when that happens, the skin is usually the first place it becomes visible.





This is where an expert-approved 7‑day internal remedy comes in. Instead of only targeting pimples topically, it focuses on cooling the system, calming inflammation and supporting skin healing from within. Made using simple ingredients, the remedy aims to gently detox the body and nudge the skin back toward clearer, calmer health in a short span.





7-Day Pimple Remedy For Pimples

This remedy, suggested by nutritionist Shah, is meant to be followed consistently for seven days, preferably first thing in the morning.

Ingredients Required

3–4 cloves (to be soaked overnight)

A little honey

A few drops of lemon juice

A small amount of fresh neem paste

What to do:

Soak 3–4 cloves in water overnight

The next morning, crush the soaked cloves

Mix with a little honey and lemon juice

Add a small amount of fresh neem paste

Consume on an empty stomach

Nutritionist Shweta Shah recommends this combination to address internal heat and inflammation, which often trigger repeated breakouts.

How This Remedy Helps Clear Pimples From Within

Each ingredient plays a specific role in supporting skin health. Cloves have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, neem is traditionally known for purifying the blood, while honey and lemon help support digestion and detoxification. Together, they work to cool aggravated pitta, reduce internal inflammation and support the body's natural cleansing process.





“This remedy focuses on treating the root cause of acne rather than just suppressing symptoms,” explains Shweta Shah, adding that internal balance is key to long-term skin clarity.

Benefits You May Notice Over 7 Days

When followed consistently, this remedy may help:

Purify the blood

Reduce internal heat and inflammation

Calm active acne

Support smoother, clearer-looking skin

While results can vary from person to person, the focus is on gradual improvement rather than overnight fixes.





This remedy works best when paired with adequate hydration, lighter meals, and reduced intake of fried or excessively spicy foods. If you have a medical condition or are pregnant, consult a qualified professional before trying any new remedy.





So, instead of using your regular medicines, try this remedy to treat pimples naturally.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.