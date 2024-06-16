We all want healthy skin that is glowing, soft, supple, and radiant. However, our skin can become dull, dry, or acne-ridden due to factors such as poor diet, unhealthy lifestyle, air pollution, etc. While applying certain creams and lotions may help, detoxing from within by eating antioxidant-rich foods and drinking more water can significantly improve your skin quality. In a recent Instagram video, Nutritionist Arjita Singh shared the recipe for a simple glowing skin tonic that you can make at home using just three simple ingredients. The recipe also uses summer-special ingredients to help you beat the heat.

So, What Goes Inside This Glowing Skin Tonic?

Here are the three simple, effective, and powerful ingredients used by the nutritionist in this recipe:

Black raisin and saffron water Gond Katira (Tragacanth gum) Sabja (basil) seeds

Skin Health Benefits of Black Raisin and Saffron Water:

Regular consumption of black raisin and saffron water in the morning will significantly "enhance your skin's health and overall well-being by providing an antioxidant boost, essential nutrients, hydration, and detoxifying benefits, giving you glowing, healthy, radiant skin," the nutritionist explains in the caption.

Skin Health Benefits of Gond Katira:

Gond Katira helps to reduce the body's heat and retain the skin's moisture, which gives supple skin. The nutritionist adds, "It can help alleviate acne and eczema and soothe rashes and irritation."

Skin Health Benefits of Sabja (Basil) Seeds:

According to Holistic Nutritionist Luke Coutinho, basil seeds are healthy for your skin as they "boost collagen production to keep your skin supple and healthy. The rich antioxidants and flavonoids in sabja fight wrinkles and fine lines too."

How to Make This Glowing Skin Tonic Drink | Glowing and Healthy Skin Drink Recipe

The process of making this drink starts by soaking 10 raisins and 10 saffron strands in some water overnight. In another cup, soak a little quantity of Gond Katira in water. In a third cup, soak some basil seeds in water.





The next morning, you can prepare this drink. Blend the raisins, saffron strands, and water. Now take a glass, add 1 tbsp of soaked Gond Katira and ice cubes, pour the raisin water, and add 1 tbsp of soaked basil seeds. Mix everything and consume immediately.





In the caption, the nutritionist adds, "No one drink or food can do anything if your lifestyle is compromised. It's always your overall lifestyle, and this genuinely helps in boosting the skin glow. I've been consistent and have seen positive results."

