Are you suffering from excessive hair fall? Is your hair losing its shine and density? Trust us, we totally feel you. In fact, hair loss could be stressful for everyone who's facing it. And that is why, we are in constant search for solutions to this persistent problem. While some opt for haircare products, some go natural and add changes to their diet. But did you know that even eating healthy foods might not show significant changes in your hair quality, if not taken under expert supervision? You heard us. The right dosage taken at the right time is as important as the kind of food you are eating. Fret not, we have got you covered. We recently came across a special hair-care mix that you can consume to experience significant hair growth.

This concoction is shared by dietician Richa Gangani on her social media handle. "Struggling to grow your hair and facing a lot of hair fall? Then do give this homemade mix a try and you will love the results," she states. Let's find out more.

Hair Care Recipe: How To Make Expert-Recommended Mix For Hair Growth:

The recipe is super simple. She takes one cup each of flaxseeds, sesame seeds, hemp seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and almonds and adds to a blender. All these ingredients are then blended well into a smooth powder and stored in an air-tight glass jar. Now, let's find out what makes these ingredients good for hair growth:

1. Flax seeds:

It is a potent source of antioxidants and other essential nutrients that help improve hair quality, add volume, and prevent hair fall.

2. Hemp seeds:

Do not be surprised because hemp seeds have medical properties as well. In fact, they are widely used in various medical practices across the globe to relax the mind and add healthy fatty acids to the diet. So, consult your expert and get healthy hemp seeds for overall benefit. Richa Gangani states, "Hemp seed oil is rich in vitamins, proteins, and healthy fatty acids. It is important to improve hair smoothness, shine, and luster."

3. Sesame seeds:

Also called til in Hindi, it contains essential fatty acids such as omega-3 omega-6, and omega-9 fatty acids that promote hair growth. It also promotes hair growth by nourishing, conditioning, and promoting a healthy scalp.

4. Sunflower seeds:

Sunflower seeds contain a compound called gamma-linolenic acid that helps fight free radical damage and helps in deep conditioning your strands and stimulating dormant hair follicles.

5. Pumpkin seeds:

It contains vitamin E and linoleic that help protect against nutrient deficiency-driven hair loss. These compounds also contain strong anti-inflammatory properties, promoting hair growth.

6. Almonds:

Almonds contain vitamin B7, and vitamin E, as well as omega 3 and 6 fatty acids - all vital for healthy hair growth. They also work as a natural alternative to artificial biotin supplements and nourish your hair follicles, encouraging hair growth.

Dosage:

Now let's get to the most important part - how much is too much?! As per Richan Gangani, one can mix 30 grams of this powder with a glass of milk and consume it daily. You can also add it as a garnishing element in your salads and make ladoos with it. She suggests, adding some dates while making the ladoos.

Prepare this mix, store in a jar and start including it in your diet for healthy hair growth. But remember, moderation is the key!