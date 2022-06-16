Summer is here and so is the time for unwanted rashes, sunburns, dullness, breakouts and whatnot. With excessive heat and humidity all day, our skin starts screaming for extra care and attention. That's why many dermatologists around the world recommend a proper skincare regime to combat summer skin issues. Apart from the skincare regime, it is also very important to keep your skin hydrated from within. Water is of utmost importance to hydrate yourself in the summer but there are a few detox drinks as well that quench your thirst, provide you with essential nutrients and keep you hydrated for long.





These drinks are super easy and quick to make, you can also store them in the bottle and carry them wherever you go. Be it office, school, college or just when you are exploring different places. Let's get started with the list now.

Here's A List Of 5 Detox Drinks For Summer Skincare:

Cucumber Water: Recommended By NDTV Food

Cucumber-based drinks keep your body as well as your skin hydrated, maintaining its pH balance. In fact, it is made up of more than 90 percent water; the high-moisture quality makes it an ideal food for skin care. With so many benefits of cucumber, here we bring you an easy-peasy cucumber detox drink. To prepare this, all you need to do is cut a whole cucumber into slices and flop in a large jar of water. Add some salt, stir well and refrigerate overnight. Have a glass of cucumber water from the jar every day till it is finished.

Watermelon Lemonade

Sweet, refreshing and extremely hydrating, watermelon-infused drinks can be the best coolers to have in the summer season. So, here we bring you another refreshing drink made with the goodness of lemon and watermelon. Click here to watch the recipe video.

Orange And Carrot Detox Drink

A fresh homemade orange juice can rejuvenate us in a matter of minutes. Tangy, tarty and full of nutrition, orange is one fruit that enjoys a separate fan base for more than one reason. Try this orange and carrot detox drink. Click here.

Coconut Water With Lemon And Mint

Coconut water is not only a great way to hydrate your body but also your skin. It has Vitamin C, K and A, which help to stimulate collagen production for plumper and healthier-looking skin. Fill coconut water in a glass and add the tangy lime juice along with the freshness of mint and you got yourself the perfect summer detox drink. Find the recipe here.

ABC Detox Drink

Now you must be wondering what ABC stands for. Well, it means a drink made up of Apple, Beetroot and Carrot. This detox drink works as a miracle in the summer season. Having this drink regularly may help you get flawless, healthy and super glowing skin. Find the recipe here.

So, what are you waiting for? Get summer ready with these detox drinks and let us know your favourite one in the comment section below.



