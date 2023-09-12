Healthy, glowing skin is the result of consistent efforts of different types. Apart from cosmetic and lifestyle factors, your diet also plays a key role in your skin health. We are often bombarded with advice and ads that make it seem like only expensive, foreign foods can help with skincare. But this is not true. Many everyday ingredients used to make your usual ghar ka khana are actually brimming with benefits for your skin. One such food category is beans. Common types used in Indian cuisine include green moong (mung beans), rajma (kidney beans), lobia/chawli (black-eyed beans), chana (garbanzo beans/ chickpeas), matki (moth beans) and others. Here's why you should consider adding them to your diet:

Here Are 3 Key Benefits Of Beans For Skin Health:

1. They are an amazing source of protein

Beans are an amazing source of plant-based protein. Photo Credit: iStock

Protein is a macronutrient essential for your body and also for your skin. Protein helps nourish and repair your skin, maintaining its structure and overall health. Beans are a great source of vegetarian, plant-based protein. Thus, they can naturally boost your skin health when consumed regularly.

2. They are rich in antioxidants

Beans are also packed with antioxidants. They offer protection from free radical damage and may have anti-ageing effects. So if you want youthful and glowing skin in the long run, make sure to add beans to your diet.

3. They contain skin-friendly nutrients

Legumes, including beans, are considered a good source of zinc, which can improve skin health. Zinc can help reduce inflammation, and dull skin and also protect your skin from sun damage. Beans also contain other skin-friendly nutrients and elements. Kidney beans and soybeans have Omega-3 fatty acids, which can play a significant role in enhancing your skin.





How To Consume Beans For Skincare: 4 Easy And Healthy Ideas

1. Add them to your salad

Photo Credit: iStock

When made right, salads can work wonders for your skin. The flavourful combination of nutrient-rich veggies with other healthy ingredients is something you should not miss. Many people add some form of protein like paneer, tofu or chicken to their salads. You can also make boiled/ cooked beans the protein in your salad. Here's an easy recipe for a simple mixed bean salad to give you an idea.

2. Make traditional bean recipes

As mentioned earlier, various types of beans are a staple part of Indian cuisine. Many of these preparations are similar to curry or sabzi dishes savoured with rice or rotis. When it comes to traditional recipes, there is no shortage of wholesome options to choose from. Just ensure you control the use of oil and salt to get the maximum benefits.

3. Add bean sprouts to different dishes

Photo Credit: iStock

You can also sprout beans at home or buy sprouted beans from the market. Sprouting is said to enhance the nutritional value of beans, and thus, can offer you more advantages. You can add sprouts to a range of food items, from dosas and tikkis to curries and pulao. Here are a few healthy recipes for your reference.

4. Use beans to make snacks and other treats

You can also use beans to make healthy snacks including cutlets (non-deep-fried), veg kebabs, nutritious chaats, homemade burger patties and much more. You can use beans as a stuffing in your rolls and wraps for a satisfying meal or even as a tiffin food item. There are so many possibilities! So you better get started soon.





