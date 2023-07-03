When it comes to skincare, every small step counts. And this doesn't just apply to external care. Your diet dictates how your skin is being nourished (or not) from the inside. If you want skin that is internally healthy as well as externally glowing, you need to work towards that goal every day. Hence, you have to make changes in your daily diet that will lead to long-term benefits. It is best to begin with simple actions that won't cost too much - in terms of time, money and effort. To that end, we have listed down five food and drink 'swaps' that you should consider:

Also Read: What To Eat To Avoid Acne? Here Are 6 Nutritionist-Approved Food Options

Here Are 5 Easy Food And Drink Substitutions For Healthy And Glowing Skin:

1. Snack on nuts instead of packaged foods

Nuts can help you get clear and youthful skin. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A common mistake many of us make is relying on packaged snacks. They are undoubtedly convenient and have tempting flavours. However, these processed foods tend to be high in salt, sugar, unhealthy fats and artificial additives. This makes them quite harmful to your skin. Instead, keep nuts handy for when cravings hit in between meals. Walnuts, almonds, cashews, pistachios, etc., are all great choices. They are rich in fatty acids and nutrients that can protect your skin from damage and give it a more supple look. Click here to learn more about their benefits.

Also Read: 5 Types Of Seeds That Are Good For Your Skin

2. Substitute simple carb foods with millet-based ones

Processed foods tend to be high in simple carbohydrates. This includes not only packaged snacks but also products such as white bread. This is because maida (refined flour) contains this type of carbs. Simple carbs are associated with blood sugar spikes, weight gain and poor gut health. They may also play a role in hormonal imbalance. This, in turn, may lead to breakouts and other skin issues. Thus, if you want to protect your skin over time, it is best to reduce the consumption of refined carbohydrates. When it comes to flour, swap out maida in favour of millet-based flours made of ragi, jowar, jowar, etc. They are rich in nutrients that can boost your overall health while benefiting your skin too.

Also Read: 10 Tasty And Healthy Millet Snack Recipes You Need To Try ASAP

3. Get your sweet fix from fruits rather than desserts

Oranges are an amazing source of vitamin C, which can benefit your skin. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Most desserts have a low nutritional value and high sugar content. Excessive consumption of refined sugar can have a detrimental effect on the appearance and health of your skin (Find out more here). So when you need some sweetness, opt for fresh fruits. They are packed with vitamins and antioxidants that can help you get radiant, youthful skin. Those rich in vitamin C can help promote the production of collagen and should definitely be included in your diet. So choose to eat oranges, kiwis, berries, pomegranates, etc.

4. Sip on desi drinks instead of sugary sodas

Ensure you're not consuming sugar in the form of drinks, either. This includes most carbonated beverages, colas, flavoured sodas, mocktails, packaged fruit juices, etc. Instead, keep yourself refreshed with traditional homemade drinks free of refined sugar. Chaas, imli ka sherbet, nimbu paani, and sattu sharbat are not only cooling for the body but also great for the skin. Click here to know more. Note that natural drinks such as coconut water and green juices can also work wonders for your skin too.

Also Read: Imli Ka Sherbet - The Sweet-n-Tangy Goodness For Your Glowing Skin

5. Replace chai with herbal tea

There's nothing wrong with moderately consuming home-brewed chai, provided you ensure your sugar intake is under control. You should also avoid drinking it on an empty stomach, as doing so can damage your gut health (and indirectly affect skin health as well). But you must still consider making herbal teas a part of your diet. Perhaps you can swap out one of your daily cups of chai with a herbal alternative. Most herbal teas don't require milk - which can be a problematic ingredient for certain skin types and conditions. Furthermore, they contain compounds that are good for the skin. Green tea, peppermint tea, hibiscus tea, etc., are suitable options, to begin with. Here's the full list.





Also Read: Why Eating Salads Is The Secret To Healthy And Glowing Skin





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.