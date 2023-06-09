Our skin requires a number of nutrients for it to stay healthy, clear and glowing. This means that you need to ensure that you are eating the right foods in a moderate quantity. Among the vitamins, you may have already heard about the benefits of vitamin B for the skin and hair (read more here). There's another one that you should also pay attention to: vitamin K. This is a fat-soluble vitamin, with two forms: K1 and K2. Vitamin K is necessary for a healthy heart and bones. But it also contributes to skin health. Find out more below.

Why Is Vitamin K Important For Skin Health?

Vitamin K can help wounds and bruises heal faster.

Since it works as an antioxidant too, it can protect your skin from long-term damage.

This vitamin is said to reduce swelling, inflammation and reddening of the skin.

It may also help prevent dry skin and dark circles.

Vitamin K may also help slow down the visible aspects of skin ageing,

Here Are 6 Foods High In Vitamin K That Are Good For Your Skin:

1. Broccoli

Broccoli can work wonders for your skin. Photo Credit: Pexels

Vitamin K1 or phylloquinone is typically found in green leafy vegetables. Broccoli is especially good for skin health, as it also contains a range of other essential nutrients. For instance, consuming broccoli is a good way to keep up your intake of vitamins A and C as well as zinc. Broccoli has anti-ageing properties, as its lutein content can help prevent oxidative damage. It also contains sulforaphane, which protects your skin from sun damage.

2. Spinach (Palak)

Cooked spinach has an incredible amount of vitamin K. Photo Credit: Pexels

Consuming this leafy green veggie comes with a host of benefits, including improved skin health. Half a cup of cooked spinach is said to provide around 440 mcg of vitamin K! This vegetable also contains vitamins A, B and C as well as folate. It is rich in antioxidants too. All of these are essential to get clear, glowing and healthy skin in the short term and long term. Eating spinach can keep your skin hydrated, and promote the production of collagen while also protecting it from free radical and UV damage.

Apart from these two, veggies such as kale, mustard greens, turnip greens, Brussels sprouts, lettuce, cauliflower, etc are also excellent sources of vitamin K1. Thus, adding more leafy greens to your diet is one of the single best steps you can take to improve your vitamin K intake. In comparison, most other foods provide only a fractional amount of this vitamin. However, you cannot eat green veggies only! Healthy skin requires a balanced diet. So, let us discuss other options too:

3. Pomegranate

Pomegranates are full of health benefits. Photo Credit: Pexels

Among the fruits, pomegranate has a relatively higher content of vitamin K. Pomegranate is rich in vitamin C, which plays a key role in the production of collagen. The antioxidants in this fruit can help reduce inflammation and ensure overall protection of your skin. It may also help you avoid premature ageing. Additionally, the seeds and juice of pomegranate are often applied externally as part of skin care routines.

4. Kiwi

Kiwis are a decent source of vitamin K. It also contains vitamins C and E, lutein, zeaxanthin and polyphenols - all of which contribute to skin health. Eating this fruit can help facilitate the production of collagen while keeping your skin free from dark spots and sun damage. Kiwi also contains compounds that may have anticancer effects.

5. Herbs

Many dried herbs are good sources of vitamin K. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Herbs including fresh parsley and dried versions of basil, thyme, oregano, coriander, sage, etc. are good sources of vitamin K1. However, since they are often used in small quantities, they don't have as great an effect as the above-mentioned ingredients. Nevertheless, you can make it a point to make them a regular part of your diet. Use them to season your salads, eggs, snacks, etc. Every bit helps! And these herbs are also a storehouse of other important nutrients.

6. Dairy products

Vitamin K2 or menaquinones can be found in certain fermented foods and others of animal origin. Dairy products such as full-fat milk, eggs and specific types of cheese are considered a decent source of vitamin K2. They are also rich in other vitamins, minerals and nutrients that contribute to overall skin health. However, it is important to note that dairy products may cause breakouts and/or other problems for some people. Your hormonal and gut health also affect your skin; this may require you to give up certain dairy products. Hence, it is best to consult an expert before making changes in your diet.





Apart from these foods, fish and nuts are also said to contain small amounts of vitamin K. Certain types of fish and nuts are especially beneficial for your skin as they contain vital fatty acids. Pine nuts are a good source of vitamin K. To know which other nuts improve skin health, click here.

