Who doesn't love khichdi? This one-pot meal holds a special place in our hearts. It's super easy to make and is brimming with various health benefits too. Whether you're craving something comforting or do not have sufficient time to cook an elaborate meal - a hot bowl of khichdi always comes to our rescue! However, if you're someone who is suffering from diabetes, keeping track of food items that do not cause a spike in your blood sugar levels can be quite challenging. Speaking of diabetic-friendly foods, khichdi is one such dish that has low glycaemic index and is suitable for diabetic patients. Considering this, here we bring you a palak dal khichdi recipe that is super healthy!





In this recipe, rice, dal and fresh palak (spinach) are cooked together in a host of flavourful spices to make this delicious khichdi. This khichdi recipe is loaded with nutrients without compromising on the taste. It is extremely wholesome and makes for a perfect lunch or dinner meal. Top it with warm desi ghee and indulge in its goodness! Check out the recipe below:

Palak Dal Khichdi Recipe: How To Make Palak Dal Khichdi

First, we need to soak the dal in water for 15 minutes. Now, take a pressure cooker and pour oil in it. Once the oil heats, add mustard seeds, cumin, curry leaves, freshly prepared ginger-garlic paste and saute it well. Add finely chopped tomatoes and onion. Add green chilli as per your taste and allow it to cook for some time. Add turmeric powder, coriander powder, chilli powder and salt. Saute well.





Add the dal and rice with a glass of water. Cook it for 2 minutes and add freshly chopped spinach and lock the pressure cooker. Let it cook for 10 to 12 minutes. After two whistles, remove the palak khichdi from the pressure cooker and top it up with warm ghee! Serve hot!











For the complete recipe of palak dal khichdi, click here.











Now that you know how to make this khichdi, try it at home and include it in your diabetes diet. Do let us know how you liked its taste in the comments section below.











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.