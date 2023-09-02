Diabetes is a condition that affects millions worldwide, where the body's ability to regulate blood sugar levels is compromised. Diabetes, a widespread health concern, occurs when the body struggles to maintain optimal blood sugar levels. Two main types of diabetes exist: type 1 and type 2. Type 2 diabetes, the more common form, typically develops due to lifestyle factors such as a poor diet, lack of exercise, and genetics. Managing diabetes requires vigilance, a balanced diet, and sometimes the aid of natural remedies. One such remedy gaining attention is dry ginger, celebrated for its potential to help control high blood sugar.

Dry Ginger: A Natural Aid for Diabetes

Dry ginger has the potential to balance blood sugar levels. Photo Credit: iStock

Dry ginger, derived from the drying process of fresh ginger, offers a potential natural remedy for managing blood sugar levels. The off-white, powdered form of dried ginger has found its way into our kitchens, not just for its culinary prowess but also for its possible health benefits.

Benefits Of Ginger For Diabetes:

1. Role of Ginger in Blood Sugar Control

A study published in the Journal of Ethnic Foods found that ginger consumption may lead to a reduction in A1C levels and fasting serum glucose levels. A1C is a test that measures average blood sugar levels over a few months, helping with overall diabetes control.

2. Ginger's Potential Mechanism for Blood Sugar Control

Another study, published in the journal 'Nutrients,' proposes that ginger possesses a blood-sugar-controlling mechanism. Ginger may inhibit enzymes responsible for carbohydrate metabolism and improve blood biochemical parameters and lipid profiles. This mechanism has the potential to benefit individuals striving for blood sugar regulation.

3. Gingerols and Blood Sugar Management

The major active component of ginger, gingerols, is believed to improve glucose uptake into muscle cells independently of insulin. This action may assist in managing high blood sugar levels, as reported in the Iranian Journal Of Pharmaceutical Research.

Dry ginger water can be a good way to add this ingredient to your diabetes diet. Photo Credit: iStock

Aside from its potential in diabetes management, ginger offers a range of other health benefits. Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora highlights ginger's advantages, including aiding digestion, treating cold and flu infections, and even assisting people with asthma. The anti-inflammatory properties of ginger are said to be comparable to potent antibiotics.

Now that we understand the potential benefits of dry ginger for diabetes, let's explore how to incorporate it into your daily routine:

Ginger Water Recipe for Diabetes Management:

Mix 2 grams of ginger powder into warm water. Add a pinch of salt if desired. Consume this ginger water in the morning on an empty stomach.





Incorporating this simple home remedy into your daily routine, when combined with proper medical guidance, may contribute to your overall well-being and diabetes management. However, consult with a healthcare professional before making significant dietary changes or adding new supplements to your routine.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.