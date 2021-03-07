Women's Day 2021: Foods Women Should Include In Their Diabetes Diet

Women's Day 2021: This women's day, let's pledge for a healthy living

Highlights Patients with Type 2 diabetes generally rely on oral hypoglycemic drugs.

But it's always suggested to keep check on what we eat for healthy living

Here're 5 food ideas for a diabetes-friendly diet.

Patients with Type 2 diabetes generally rely on oral hypoglycemic drugs to maintain blood sugar levels. Evidence suggests that certain foods can help control sugar spikes and help in improving insulin resistance that may eventually reduce dependence on medicines. Women with diabetes are often paranoid about getting pregnant as there are chances that diabetes might transfer to their new-born. Eating a healthy, well-balanced diet, managing weight gain, and being physically active can help control the blood glucose and give women and their babies the nutrients they need for a healthy pregnancy. With COVID-19, the risk among diabetic women is even higher and it is imperative that a nutritious diet is consumed.





Healthy diet can help you manage diabetes





Diabetes Diet: 5 Foods To Add To Manage Blood Sugar Levels:

a. Apples:





Apples are fibrous and contain vitamin C, making them a nutrient-rich snack to consume. They contain polyphenols, plant-based compounds that can help protect against chronic diseases like Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. For those concerned about the sugar content in apples i.e. fructose, the truth is that it has negligible effect on blood sugar.

b. Carrots:





Despite its sweet flavour, carrot is effective in managing blood glucose levels. These non-starchy vegetables are not just delicious, but highly suitable for people with diabetes.





c. Whole grains:





Whole grains have loads of fiber and nutrients as compared to refined white grains. Fiber slows down the digestion process, helping nutrients to be absorbed at a slower pace, thus preventing sudden rise in blood sugar levels. Whole grains like brown rice, buckwheat, millet, oats, bulgur wheat, barley, and quinoa are the preferable options for diabetics.





d. Fatty Fish:





Fatty fish like salmon, herring, sardines and mackerel are rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids. These omega-3 fatty acids protect diabetics from various diabetes-related complications and are loaded with proteins, helping women feel full for a long time, reducing their carbohydrate intake.





e. Greek Yogurt:





Greek yoghurt is rich in protein, calcium, and probiotic. Unsweetened, low-fat Greek yoghurt may assist in regulating blood glucose levels and may even help prevent the risk of type 2 diabetes. Women should have Greek yoghurt along with meals or between meals with berries, nuts, and seeds.





Women should practice yoga, meditation, or some other form of exercise for 4 to 5 times a week to maintain weight. Along with balanced meals, well-timed snacks are an important way to regulate blood sugar in women with diabetes. Consume more home-cooked meals, check food, and try unsweetened teas and coffees. Reduce salt and black pepper, and use herbs and spices in their place to add extra flavours to the food.











About The Author: Rohit Shelatkar is an expert in fitness & nutrition with over 15 years of experience.





(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)







