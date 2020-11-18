Manage Diabetes: 7 Amazing Detox Water Recipes You Can Try

You can prepare these detox drinks with some common herbs and spices

Diabetes has been one of the major health concerns across the globe. It is a chronic lifestyle disease affecting almost 6 percent of the world population, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). In fact, WHO estimates that India has approximately 8.7 percent diabetic population in the age group between 20 and 70 years. A study, published in the journal Lancet, stated that more than 98 million Indians would be affected by diabetes by 2030. Hence, experts recommend a healthy and well-balanced lifestyle to manage the blood sugar levels in our body. "A chronic disease, diabetes has no permanent cure. Experts suggest medication just to control the blood sugar level and keep it near normal. Hence, an overall healthy lifestyle is a must for diabetes management," stated Health and Wellness Coach Preeti Rao.





Diabetes Management has become yet more important in the current situation (read: ongoing Coronavirus pandemic). As per fitness and nutrition expert, Rohit Shelatkar, "the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has suggested that people with type-2 diabetes are at higher risk of severe troubles from COVID-19 infection." While proper medication is a must to manage diabetes, one must also look into a healthy diet to boost healthy living naturally. "There's a strong link between diabetes, inflammation and immune system. Hence, one must opt for healthy diet options to control blood sugar and strengthen immunity," Shelatkar further stated.

Keeping this in mind, we bring you some simple detox water recipes that could be a healthy and nutritious addition to your diabetes-friendly diet. The best part is that you can prepare these detox drinks with some common herbs and spices available in every Indian kitchen.





Here Are 7 Diabetes-Friendly Detox Water Options For You:

1. Cinnamon Water

A common spice in every kitchen, cinnamon is dubbed to help pancreas release insulin that further promotes glucose processing in our body. All you need to do is, soak a half teaspoon of cinnamon powder in a glass of water overnight and drink it the next day.





2. Ginger Water

Ginger is a storehouse of zinc that helps promote the secretion of insulin. Alongside, it is loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Hence, drinking ginger water every morning may help lower the effects of diabetes. All you need to do is boil half-inch fresh ginger roots in a glass of water, strain and drink.





3. Tulsi Water

As per health experts, Tulsi (basil) has hypoglycaemic properties that help manage blood sugar levels in the body. Boil 6-8 tulsi in a glass of water and drink it hot or cold any time of the day.





4. Onion Water

The culinary versatility of onion is no secret to the world. It is a must-have vegetable in almost every global recipe. But did you know that it also helps managing diabetes? A study, published in the journal Environmental Health Insights, found a link between fresh onion and reduced blood glucose levels in type-1 and type-2 diabetics. Hence, adding onion water in your diet may help benefit your overall health. Add 2 chopped onion, 1 teaspoon lemon juice and a pinch of rock salt with a cup of water and blend everything together and drink. Do not strain the drink to make it fibre-rich.





5. Methi Water

"Methi (or fenugreek) is ideal to tackle insulin resistance, making it an ideal ingredient to include in a diabetes diet," says Bengaluru-based weight-management expert and nutritionist, Dr. Anju Sood. She further stated that to get the best result, soak methi overnight in water and drink the next morning. Do not forget to boil and strain it before consumption.





6. Neem Water

All you need to do is boil some neem leaves in a glass of water and drink. The water might be bitter and pungent in taste, but trust us, it does wonders for overall health. For the unversed, neem leaves are loaded with antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties. As per a study in the journal Studies on Ethno-Medicine, neem may also help control the symptoms of diabetes.





7. Curry Leaf Water

We also found this super healthy curry leaf water for you. Prepared using the same method as neem water, this drink is enriched with antioxidants that may help prevent the conversion of starch to glucose, further controlling the blood sugar level in the body.





