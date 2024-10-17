When it comes to Halloween, we often think of trick-or-treating and spooky costumes, but the real magic lies in the food! Around the world, different cultures celebrate this time of year with unique dishes that honour the dead and bring people together. From sweet treats to savoury delights, these traditional Halloween foods not only satisfy your taste buds but also tell stories of love, remembrance, and celebration. Let's take a delicious journey through some of the most interesting Halloween foods from various countries!

Here Are 5 Traditional Halloween Foods You've Never Heard Of:

1. Barmbrack, Ireland

Barmbrack Photo: iStock

Barmbrack is a traditional Irish fruitcake or fruit loaf enjoyed on Halloween. The cake includes pieces of dried fruit that have been soaked overnight in hot tea and sometimes whiskey. This bread is often served with a little butter. While baking this bread for Halloween, some items are hidden inside, and what you get in your piece indicates your impending fortune. For example, a ring may signify marriage, while a coin means wealth.

2. Bonfire Toffee, United Kingdom

Bonfire toffee is a traditional British treat associated with Halloween and Guy Fawkes Night. This toffee contains melted black treacle (dark molasses), butter, and sugar. The toffee is hard and is therefore smashed and broken into small pieces before serving. Apples can also be coated in this caramel to make Bonfire Night-special Toffee Apples.

Also Read:Diwali 2024: Date, Puja Timings, Rituals And Best Traditional Sweet Recipes

3. Pan dei Morti, Italy

In Italy, November 2 is celebrated as All Souls' Day, a festival like Halloween. People across Italy visit cemeteries to pay homage to the departed. A special food item prepared on this day is Pan dei Morti, an oblong-shaped, dense cookie, also called Bread of the Dead. These chewy cookies are made of almonds, pine nuts, cinnamon, and lemon zest.

4. Paes-de-Deus, Portugal

The Portuguese version of Halloween is called 'Pao por Deus'. Unlike Halloween, this day is more low-key and does not involve scary costumes. However, they follow the tradition of children walking door-to-door and asking for something to fill their bags. Paes-de-Deus, or Portuguese bread for God, is often offered to kids on this day. These pillowy rolls are adorned with a topping made of eggs, dry coconut, lemon zest, and powdered sugar.

Also Read:Where Can We Find 'Su Filindeu'? The Rarest And Most Endangered Pasta In The World

5. Huesos de Santo, Spain

Huesos de Santo Photo: iStock

Huesos de Santo or 'saint's bones' is a delicious Spanish treat traditionally eaten on November 1st, All Saints Day. These are made with soft marzipan tubes (made with almonds, sugar, and egg white), shaped like bones, and filled with fruit and nuts such as coconut, kiwi, chestnut, and strawberry. Visit Spain in late October or early November, and you'll find bakeries stocked with these little skeleton-like sweet treats.





What is your favourite Halloween special food? Share with us in the comments section.