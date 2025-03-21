Navratri is a widely celebrated festival, eagerly awaited by the Hindu community. The word "Navratri" means "nine nights," which are dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. This festival is observed with great enthusiasm across India. In 2025, Chaitra Navratri will begin on 30th March and end on 6th April. The ninth day, Navami, is also celebrated as Ram Navami. During this time, devotees of Goddess Durga observe fasts with full devotion for all nine days, consuming only specific foods. Some people fast only on the first and last days but still follow a satvik (pure) diet throughout. During Navratri, grains, pulses, garlic, and onions are typically avoided.





Allowed foods during Navratri include sago, buckwheat, water chestnut flour, and dairy products. Additionally, people replace regular salt with rock salt (sendha namak) in their meals. When it comes to vegetables, potatoes are the most commonly consumed during Navratri, as they can be used to prepare various dishes. However, potatoes are not the only option!

Here, we bring you a list of six special vegetables that can be enjoyed during the Chaitra Navratri fast. These simple vegetables can be transformed into delicious curries or snacks with a little twist. Let's take a look!

6 Vegetables You Can Try This Navratri

1. Lauki Ki Sabzi (Bottle Gourd Curry)

This vrat-friendly Lauki ki Sabzi is a healthier alternative to deep-fried potatoes. Lauki, cooked with simple ingredients and fresh coconut, gives it a refreshing twist.





[Click here for the recipe.]

2. Kaddu Ki Sabzi (Pumpkin Curry)

Tender pumpkin pieces are cooked in a blend of flavourful spices. This kaddu ki sabzi is perfect for Navratri and pairs wonderfully with kuttu puri for a wholesome meal.





[Click here for the recipe.]

3. Shakarkandi Chaat (Sweet Potato Chaat)

A tangy and delicious chaat made with roasted sweet potato cubes, chillies, and lime juice. Sprinkle some chaat masala for extra zing!





[Click here for the recipe.]

4. Aloo Ki Kadhi (Potato Curry in Yoghurt Gravy)

This Aloo Kadhi is a comforting dish made with potatoes, chillies, and singhare ka atta (water chestnut flour). Serve it with steamed samak rice for a complete meal.





[Click here for the recipe.]

5. Arbi Ki Sabzi (Taro Root Curry)

After potatoes, arbi (taro root) is one of the most used vegetables during Navratri. This year, try making arbi kofta, which pairs well with tea, or arbi kadhi for a flavourful twist.





[Click here for the recipe.]

6. Kebab-e-Kela (Raw Banana Kebabs)

Raw banana is a versatile vegetable used to make both curries and snacks. These Navratri-special kebabs, also known as Kebab-e-Kela, are made with raw banana, kuttu atta (buckwheat flour), and spices.





[Click here for the recipe.]





More Vegetables to Try During Navratri





These are not the only six vegetables you can enjoy while fasting. Root vegetables such as carrots and radishes are also allowed. Additionally, cucumber can be used to make raita, pakoras, or chillas.





This Navratri, go beyond potatoes and explore these delicious vegetable-based recipes to keep your meals interesting and nutritious!